Police: Drug bust nets wanted man

WILKES-BARRE — A drug bust executed at a Parrish Street residence last week resulted in the arrest of a Wilkes-Barre man wanted on an out-of-state arrest warrant.

Tyrone Bradley, 40, was arrested and charged with numerous drug offenses after officers from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Anti-Crime Unit and Troop P of the Pennsylvania State Police’s Vice Unit executed a search warrant on a Parrish Street residence last Wednesday.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department’s Facebook page, officers seized large amounts of crack cocaine, marijuana and items used to process and repackage controlled substances for sale.

Also seized was an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and a Glock handgun.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify Bradley, and according to court documents, he was arrested and arraigned on Saturday.

Bradley was found to have an arrest warrant from out of state which meant that he was unable to possess the firearm seized from the residence. The specifics of the arrest warrant were not mentioned in the police department’s press release.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew Christopher on Saturday morning.

At the arraignment, Bradley was charged with seven counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, four counts of criminal use of a communications facility and one count of possession of a prohibited firearm — all felony charges.

Bradley was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post bail set at 10% of $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.