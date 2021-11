For the third consecutive year, Fisk University has produced a Rhodes Scholarship finalist nationwide. Saraya Ashley, a. senior political science major and Student Government President, was invited in November of 2021 to interview for what is widely considered the most prestigious academic scholarship available worldwide. Ms. Ashley is the fourth Fisk student to make it to the Rhodes Scholarships finals in the last 3 years. This year, Ms. Saraya Ashley became the second African-American woman from Fisk University to make it to the Rhodes Scholarship finals.

