Good Morning, Illini Nation: Bracketology in November

Four items to know before Thursday night’s nonconference game at State Farm Center, via beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.:. Nancy Fahey couldn’t help but smile when asked Wednesday about winning a second recruiting battle to convince Kendall Bostic to join Illinois. The Illini, after all, were in Bostic’s final two before the Kokomo, Ind., native picked Michigan State as a high-school prospect. But after one season with the Spartans program, Bostic transferred to Illinois this offseason, arriving on campus in June and has provided an immediate impact with 25 points and 23 rebounds through the Illini’s first two games. “As much as it hurt that she went to another school,” Fahey said, “it was as much as we were glad that she came back.” Bostic said the decision to transfer came down to how she felt Illinois would utilize the strengths of her game better. “They allow me the ability to post up, but also step out and shoot if I need to,” the 6-foot-2 forward said. “It’s kind of a really versatile role. And they really allow me to do what I need to based on the game, which is nice.”

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO