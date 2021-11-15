PennDOT invites public comment on I-80 Nescopeck Creek bridges project

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NESCOPECK — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hosting an on-demand virtual public meeting for the I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges Project on Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.

The meeting can be accessed online by visiting — www.penndot.gov/i80Nescopeck. An in-person public open house will take place on Dec. 7 in Nescopeck.

The I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the PennDOT Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.

The virtual public meeting includes new information about PennDOT’s planned tolling approach for the two candidate bridges on the eastern end of I-80 — Nescopeck Creek and Lehigh River Bridges.

Initially, each bridge was proposed for tolling in both directions, but based on public feedback and the proximity of the bridges, PennDOT will pursue one-way tolling at each of the bridges. This means traffic would be tolled westbound at Nescopeck and eastbound at Lehigh River. This reduces the number of tolls drivers would have to pay on I-80, as well as overall diversions and the need for additional tolling infrastructure.

Additional information about potential tolling implementation, the project’s design plans, environmental studies and mitigation, and schedule are available for review in the public meeting. PennDOT encourages everyone to review the materials and provide input on the information presented.

The I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges, which cross Nescopeck Creek in Luzerne County, were built in 1965 and do not meet current design standards. The purpose of the project is to replace the existing bridges to improve traffic flow, extend the life of existing infrastructure and enhance traffic safety.

The project team will be accepting comments throughout the duration of the meeting, which ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2021. Online comments can be submitted directly from the meeting website or via the submission methods below. All comments will receive equal consideration regardless of the method of submission.

• Hotline: (570) 218-3559

• Mail: PennDOT District 4, Attn: I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges project, 55 Keystone Industrial Park, Dunmore, PA 18512

The public can also attend the in-person public meeting for the project. At this open house-format meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and speak with members of the project team. Individuals can stop by any time during the public open house at their convenience. Join us at the date, time and location below:

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Nescopeck Social Hall

510 Zenith Rd, Nescopeck