Wilkes-barre, PA

Man jumps from Eighth St. Bridge, body found in river downstream

By
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ADQc_0cxgFfEg00
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken said the death of a man whose body was retrieved from the Susquehanna River Monday morning was ruled a suicide. A witness saw the 66-year-old man jump from the Eighth Street Bridge in Wyoming. The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department’s water rescue boat was dispatched. Firefighters retrieved the man’s body and transported it to the Nesbitt boat launch where it was brought ashore. Hacken said the death was not suspicious and no autopsy was scheduled.

