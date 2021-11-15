Man jumps from Eighth St. Bridge, body found in river downstream

Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken said the death of a man whose body was retrieved from the Susquehanna River Monday morning was a suicide. A witness saw the 66-year-old man jump from the Eighth Street Bridge in Wyoming. The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department’s water rescue boat was dispatched. Firefighters retrieved the man’s body and transported it to the Nesbitt boat launch where it was brought ashore. Hacken said the death was not ruled suspicious and no autopsy was scheduled. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken said the death of a man whose body was retrieved from the Susquehanna River Monday morning was ruled a suicide. A witness saw the 66-year-old man jump from the Eighth Street Bridge in Wyoming. The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department’s water rescue boat was dispatched. Firefighters retrieved the man’s body and transported it to the Nesbitt boat launch where it was brought ashore. Hacken said the death was not suspicious and no autopsy was scheduled.