NEW FACES, BUT NOT YOUNG: The 2021-22 Sun Devil men's basketball season tips on Tuesday, Nov. 9, against the Portland Pilots at 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network with Daron Sutton and Sed Bonner on the call, as the Sun Devils have many new faces and a trio of solid returners. ASU coach Bobby Hurley is in his seventh year as the Nov. 9 opener vs. Portland will match the third-earliest season opener. How has college hoops changed in the past 30 years? Bobby Hurley's junior season in 1991-92 Duke's first game was Nov. 25. The 2021-22 season marks the 30-year anniversary of Coach Hurley earning 1992 Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO