The following message is from Christopher L. Augostini, Emory University executive vice president for business and administration and chief financial officer. The university’s Office of Compliance provides leadership and oversight for all university compliance activities and adheres to the highest legal, professional and ethical standards for our enterprise. Following the retirement of Kris West as chief compliance officer in 2020, we began looking for a leader who can enhance our compliance work in a collaborative mission-driven way. After an extensive search, I am pleased to announce Kenya Faulkner as Emory’s next chief compliance officer (CCO), effective Nov. 15.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO