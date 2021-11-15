ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford, Burgess among Mr. Football winners

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Zy Ford was named the Mr. Football award winner for Class 2A. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Two area players were among the six recipients of the 2021 Mr. Football award.

East Webster’s Zy Ford won the honor for Class 2A, while Lafayette’s D.J. Burgess was the 5A winner.

Ford, a senior linebacker and running back, has recorded 132 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss and 7 sacks this season. On offense, The Louisiana Tech commit has rushed for 795 yards and 10 touchdowns on 106 carries.

Burgess, a senior defensive lineman, has racked up 108 tackles, 38 tackles-for-loss and 16 sacks. He’s also forced 11 fumbles and blocked a punt.

The other winners announced Monday were Simmons running back Vontrez Rush (1A), Jefferson Davis County running back Malcolm Hartzog (3A), Columbia defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (4A) and Ocean Springs quarterback Bray Hubbard (6A).

The Mr. Football award winners are selected each year by a statewide committee of high school coaches and media.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
