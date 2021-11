Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a video Wednesday of the state’s latest attempt to secure the Texas-Mexico border: about 20 shipping containers lined up along the riverbank next to the international bridge that connects Eagle Pass with Mexico. Behind the containers, the images showed a fleet of Department of Public Safety patrol cars and dozens of officers walking around.

