Public Health

European leaders slow to act on virus

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC, JOVANA GEC Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE, Serbia — At the main hospital in Romania’s capital, the morgue ran out of space for the dead in recent days, and doctors in Bulgaria have suspended routine surgeries so they can tend to a surge in COVID-19 patients. In the Serbian capital, the graveyard now operates an extra day...

PUBLIC HEALTH

