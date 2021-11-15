Overreaction

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan Eagle
Cover picture for the articleThere’s been so much bad behavior at school board meetings across the country lately that it’s surprising there’ve been no reports of board members seeking hazardous duty pay. The source of much of the discord is, not surprisingly, COVID mitigation procedures and/or vaccination requirements. Unfortunately, response to a public...

