Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have the second best total offense in the NFL and are red hot right now, winning six of seven games. They hop on the road to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 10 for Thursday Night Football. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Ravens currently have the second-best odds to win the AFC, trailing only the Buffalo Bills. Marcellus Wiley explains why the Ravens should be the favorites to win the AFC.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO