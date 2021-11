The Minnesota Vikings headed out to California in a difficult spot, needing a win to keep their season alive. They did win, and the Vikings season is not over yet. The lack of strength in the NFC means hovering around .500 will keep this team in the playoff hunt. They should be better than that, but a catalog of close games with the Vikings coming out on the wrong side more often than not has led to where the Vikings find themselves now — a 4-5 record and four games behind the Green Bay Packers, though Green Bay still have their bye week to come. Unless the Packers season unravels drastically, the chances for an NFC North championship are dead.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO