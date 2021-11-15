WATCH: Mike Leach talks Tennessee State, Bulldog improvements and dance moves

It wasn’t difficult to get Mike Leach’s thoughts on special teams after Mississippi State dropped a very winnable SEC road game to Arkansas last Saturday, 31-28. The coach said that the team was having open tryouts for the kicker position as MSU missed all three of their tries in the three-point loss including a game-tying 40-yard field goal as time expired. Sure enough, the Bulldogs are having those tryouts this week and Leach is prepared to bring in kickers for competition for the number one spot.
