WATCH: Mike Leach talks Tennessee State, Bulldog improvements and dance moves

Lane Kiffin marches to the beat of his own drum, so it should have come as no surprise to see the Ole Miss coach show up as a celebrity guest picker on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay the day of an Ole Miss home game. The ESPN crew was in Oxford for Ole Miss-Texas A&M—a game the Rebels won—and Kiffin was on the stage running through the rest of the games that day.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO