Local family inspires state vets law

As we take the time this month to honor the more than 892,000 veterans who live in New York state, it is important to remember that we owe America’s veterans far more than words of gratitude. They have earned the best, most timely healthcare — without long waits and red tape — through the Veterans Administration (VA). As President of the New York State Association of Nurse Anesthetists I urge the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to create national standards of practice that will allow Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) to practice at the full extent of their training, education and licensure. Removing barriers so that advanced practice providers, including CRNAs, can practice to the top of the education and licensure is the right policy and honors those who have served our country.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO