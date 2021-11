Markets are consolidating as the US dollar index saw some limited upside, even against JPY as yields turned slightly lower in recent sessions. But this may change later today during FOMC speeches. From an Elliott Wave perspective, we see the US dollar index in a corrective pullback; ideally, that's going to be a three-wave set-back within wave four that can stabilize at 95.00-95.25.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO