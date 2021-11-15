AFR 11-15-2021 Hour 2 | LSU-Arkansas Recap

If Coach Nick Saban says he is the best player in the country. After all, Coach Saban just might know what he is doing. Seven national championships. Yeah, I would say so. Kiyaunta Goodwin, Rivals 100 Offensive Tackle, ranked second in the state. It was a fantastic weekend for recruits...
According to one of the quickest rising college football recruits in the nation, Jimmy Rolder, he has decided that he will be playing college football for the University of Michigan. Rolder, who is a 4-star linebacker, was also offered by the likes of Ohio State and LSU, among others. This...
Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
Lamar Jackson has found his way onto the injury report yet again in Week 11. The superstar quarterback was not spotted at the media portion of Ravens practice on Wednesday, and the afternoon injury report revealed why. According to reports from ESPN insider Jamison Hensley, Jackson was “sent home” with an illness.
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
Texas had a special guest at practice on Wednesday. The chairman was reportedly in attendance — and he gave Steve Sarkisian the university’s full support. Kevin Eltife, the Texas chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, went to Longhorns practice Wednesday to personally inform Sarkisian that he has the university’s support, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
Less than a season removed from his time with the Michigan Wolverines, longtime assistant Don Brown has emerged as the top candidate for an open FBS head coach job. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Brown has become the frontrunner for the current UMass vacancy. The Minutemen (1-9) parted ways with Walt Bell less than two weeks ago and offensive coordinator Alex Miller has taken over in an interim capacity.
LSU’s next opponent carries the name being talked about as a possible replacement for the Tigers’ opening head coaching vacancy: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin. Does he have the on-field results to be the odds-on favorite head coach of the Bayou Bengals, though? Geaux Nation sat down with a Nick Suss, beat writer for the Clarion-Ledger […]
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
On Sunday, the Chiefs and Cowboys will square off in what could end up being the game of the week. If Patrick Mahomes wants to lead his team to a win this weekend, he’ll need to make sure he doesn’t have any costly turnovers. During this Wednesday’s press conference, Mahomes...
There wasn’t any movement at the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes at least one team in the top seven should have moved up a spot. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum said he thinks Michigan is under-ranked at the...
Kicking off HOUR ONE of Sports Shorts, Ronnie Rantz welcomes Tommy Krysan and Joel Davis to talk about FNL Playoffs. Next, the boys switch over to CFB for some LSU talk. Then, gambling thoughts and their CFB picks and why Odell isn’t a good match for the Saints. Closing HOUR...
Believe it or not, there’s a growing belief Derrick Henry could return for the Tennessee Titans before the regular season comes to an end. Henry suffered a broken foot during the Titans’ 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. He underwent surgery to repair it. It was previously reported the Titans’ bulldozing running back would miss the rest of the season.
LSU and Arkansas battle for the Golden Boot on Saturday when the Tigers and the Razorbacks square off at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. Ed Orgeron’s crew is coming off a 20-14 loss at No. 2 Alabama that ended on the final play when Bama batted Max Johnson’s pass away in the end zone.
