ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Chesapeake Bay Foundation hailed Friday night's passage by the U.S. House of Representatives of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill boosts funding for the Environmental Protection Agency's Chesapeake Bay Program by a historic $238 million over five years. The House approved the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by a vote of 228-206. The U.S. Senate passed the

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO