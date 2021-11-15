Watch now: Mizzou vs. South Carolina photo recap

The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Cincinnati...
BATON ROUGE, La. - The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director...
Florida football is in crisis mode after losing three games in a row, prompting Dan Mullen to fire DC Todd Grantham and OL coach John Hevesy. Coaches on the hot seat have a tried and tested method for clinging to their jobs: Throw coordinators and position coaches under the bus.
Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
There have been better days within the Florida Gators program. At the start of October, the Gators were ranked in the top 10 despite their loss to Alabama early in September. But the wheels came off in October as Florida has lost three of its past four games (Kentucky, LSU, and Georgia). Now the Gators (4-4, 2-4 SEC) will try to regroup on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend.
South Carolina Gamecocks football (4-4) will play their next game against the Florida Gators (4-4). South Carolina was blown out in its last game against No. 17 ranked Texas A&M, 44-14. Florida likewise lost a tough matchup against No. 1 ranked Georgia, 34-7. Both teams will aim to get back...
The Georgia football team leads the Mizzou football team 26-3 at halftime on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.
Missouri fell 43-6 on the road Saturday against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The updates at the top of this file are the most recent. The Tigers are 0-8 this year against the spread. Against the No. 1 overall team, MU will most likely cover. With the Bulldogs being favored by...
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C. TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network) Online radio: Streaming on the web, etc. • Florida and South Carolina face off in Columbia for the 21st time in their 42nd all-time meeting overall. • The Gators enter with a 29-9-3...
COLUMBIA — As he almost always does, Shane Beamer said the right things during his weekly press conference. “Going to need a great environment in there Saturday night,” he said of the Gamecocks' game against Florida at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 6. “Our guys are excited, can’t wait to get...
It’s South Carolina vs. NC State Tuesday night as the 2021 NCAA women’s basketball season opens up. The No. 1-ranked Gamecocks head into the season fresh off a run into the Final Four behind head coach Dawn Staley, who was last seen in the Tokyo Olympics leading the USA women’s national team to another gold medal. South Carolina comes in as the nation’s top-ranked team and with the top-ranked recruiting class, setting sky-high expectations as they open up the season on the road. On the other side, the No. 5-ranked Wolf Pack return as the reigning ACC Tournament champions and will be looking to make another run in a loaded conference. Tuesday night’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also catch the game if they don’t have cable for signing up for a streaming service like fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
South Carolina exited the Florida game and goes into Missouri week as a relatively healthy football team. Speaking during his Tuesday press conference, head coach Shane Beamer said that the Gamecocks have no new injuries that are considered serious, echoing what he said Sunday night during his teleconference. "Injury-wise, nothing...
