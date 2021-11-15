Watch now: Mizzou vs. South Carolina photo recap

It’s South Carolina vs. NC State Tuesday night as the 2021 NCAA women’s basketball season opens up. The No. 1-ranked Gamecocks head into the season fresh off a run into the Final Four behind head coach Dawn Staley, who was last seen in the Tokyo Olympics leading the USA women’s national team to another gold medal. South Carolina comes in as the nation’s top-ranked team and with the top-ranked recruiting class, setting sky-high expectations as they open up the season on the road. On the other side, the No. 5-ranked Wolf Pack return as the reigning ACC Tournament champions and will be looking to make another run in a loaded conference. Tuesday night’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also catch the game if they don’t have cable for signing up for a streaming service like fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

9 DAYS AGO