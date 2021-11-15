ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Watch now: Mizzou vs. South Carolina photo recap

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Tigers defeated the South...

The rundown on potential LSU coaches: 2 new names and 2 scratches

BATON ROUGE, La. - The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director...
State
South Carolina State
College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
The dude who got blocked a full 40 yards needs to retire from football forever

There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
#South Carolina Gamecocks#The Missouri Tigers
Florida vs. South Carolina Football Prediction and Preview

There have been better days within the Florida Gators program. At the start of October, the Gators were ranked in the top 10 despite their loss to Alabama early in September. But the wheels came off in October as Florida has lost three of its past four games (Kentucky, LSU, and Georgia). Now the Gators (4-4, 2-4 SEC) will try to regroup on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend.
University of Missouri
Sports
PHOTOS: Georgia football vs Mizzou, first half

The Georgia football team leads the Mizzou football team 26-3 at halftime on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
Gameday Central: News and notes; how to watch Florida vs. South Carolina

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C. TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network) Online radio: Streaming on the web, etc. • Florida and South Carolina face off in Columbia for the 21st time in their 42nd all-time meeting overall. • The Gators enter with a 29-9-3...
Gamecocks vs. Gators: 4 things to watch as South Carolina hosts Florida

COLUMBIA — As he almost always does, Shane Beamer said the right things during his weekly press conference. “Going to need a great environment in there Saturday night,” he said of the Gamecocks' game against Florida at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 6. “Our guys are excited, can’t wait to get...
South Carolina vs. NC State NCAA women’s basketball: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

It’s South Carolina vs. NC State Tuesday night as the 2021 NCAA women’s basketball season opens up. The No. 1-ranked Gamecocks head into the season fresh off a run into the Final Four behind head coach Dawn Staley, who was last seen in the Tokyo Olympics leading the USA women’s national team to another gold medal. South Carolina comes in as the nation’s top-ranked team and with the top-ranked recruiting class, setting sky-high expectations as they open up the season on the road. On the other side, the No. 5-ranked Wolf Pack return as the reigning ACC Tournament champions and will be looking to make another run in a loaded conference. Tuesday night’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also catch the game if they don’t have cable for signing up for a streaming service like fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Brown will be starting at quarterback vs. Mizzou

South Carolina exited the Florida game and goes into Missouri week as a relatively healthy football team. Speaking during his Tuesday press conference, head coach Shane Beamer said that the Gamecocks have no new injuries that are considered serious, echoing what he said Sunday night during his teleconference. "Injury-wise, nothing...
COLLEGE SPORTS

