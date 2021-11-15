Battle of the Titans: Warriors vs. Nets Preview

The Golden State Warriors were a dynasty in the mid-2010s era of basketball, and their duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the sport, changing the way the game was played. In recent years though, Klay Thompson has had two serious injuries, first to his ACL in 2019, and...
It’s not easy to impress Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. The Golden State Warriors stars are used to being the centers of attention for their own superhuman feats on the basketball court. But both Curry and Thompson were left in disbelief after Gary Payton II posterized their former Warriors teammate...
And they’re not going away either. If you had any doubts about this Golden State team, Monday was the night for them to show up. Down 15 to a super-talented Hawks team — an Eastern Conference finalist from last season — the Warriors, who were on the second night of a back-to-back, could have packed it in, with ease.
The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
Scottie Pippen, through his memoir titled Unguarded, has come at Michael Jordan from all corners. Although he recognizes how great they were as teammates, he maintains that they were never friends. In the very first chapter of his book, Pippen called MJ selfish, stating that he is taking a lot...
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by getting beat 117-99. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have to improve, and while they are obviously a good team, there's clearly work that needs to be done. Kevin Durant spoke after the game and claimed that...
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, destroying the good things they showed against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening. You can say Anthony Davis' ejection had something to do with that, but AD left the game when the Bulls were...
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
Fans want to know more about Gary Payton II’s mom, Monique James, as the guard continues to impress in his new role for the Golden State Warriors. Gary Payton II has had an up and down NBA career so far but ‘Young Glove’ seems to have found the perfect fit with the Warriors.
The Detroit Pistons are an encapsulation of the old saying, “no rest for the weary.”. They’re 1-7 and have played the second-hardest schedule in the NBA. You could argue that six of those games, including tonight, have come against teams with realistic expectations of competing for a Finals berth. It’s...
The Houston Rockets will complete their first back-to-back tonight when they head to The City (San Francisco) to take on the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are 7-1 and looking good on the young season. They're still awaiting the return of Klay Thompson, but in the meantime they are developing young players to form the electrons around the nucleus of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Thompson.
Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin their Week 9 Friday Walk Through by sharing their reactions to Thursday night’s Colts-Jets game and the breaking Odell Beckham Jr. news. Then they dissect the biggest matchups of the week, including Bengals-Browns and Titans-Rams, and highlight the Games That Need Games with emphasis on Chiefs-Packers. Finally, they wrap everything up with Gimme a Reason, in which they deliver their takes on the rest of the Week 9 slate.
Class 3A Sectional 32 championship Heritage Hills Patriots vs. Gibson Southern Titans. Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CST at Jack Jewell Memorial Field in Fort Branch. Weather Forecast at kickoff: 43 degrees with clear skies and 3mph winds to the east. Chance of rain: 1%. Last Matchup: 2021 Regular Season. Gibson Southern...
It was a story of yet another disappointing quarter for the Steve Nash side as they lost via 18-points to the Golden State Warriors at home. On one hand, where the away team climbed onto an impressive record of 12-2, ensuring the best record in the league. On the other, Brooklyn suffered their 5th loss of the 2021-22 season after 18-point blowout loss in Nets vs Warriors showdown.
As his own NBA career takes off on the league-leading Golden State Warriors, Gary Payton II found a nickname he likes that’s an homage to his HOF father. With a name like Gary Payton II, it’s hard not being compared to Dad — especially when the elder Gary Payton is a Hall of Fame point guard who spent 17 years in the NBA.
On Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, the Brooklyn Nets (5-3) are playing the Detroit Pistons (1-7) at Little Caesars Arena. As of yet, the Nets are 4-4 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Pistons are 2-6 against the spread. BetUS odds are posted down below. Brooklyn...
Comments / 0