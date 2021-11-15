Missionaries safe after being robbed at gunpoint, assaulted during mission meeting

A man who was missing for two dozen years reappeared this week to allegedly stab his brother in the chest in the middle of the night. Ivo Rabanser, a 42-year-old who vanished in 1997, allegedly attacked his brother Martin, 35, while the latter was sleeping in bed next to his wife. Ivo had reportedly staked out his brother’s house, sleeping in a tent in the woods nearby. According to La Stampa, Ivo said, “I felt a huge rage inside towards my brother but I didn't want to kill him. I stayed alone with him while he was in agony on the bed and I could’ve finished him but instead I went to the kitchen, which is where the police found me.” Martin has since been hospitalized with serious injuries. A lawyer for Martin said he had been stabbed in the lung. The lawyer added, “One theory is that Ivo was angry about the terms of their inheritance from their father, which included the house Martin still lives in, and has been nurturing a grudge ever since.”

