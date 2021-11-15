ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missionaries safe after being robbed at gunpoint, assaulted during mission meeting

 5 days ago
Full-time missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints carry a white handbook of instructions with them wherever they go. It is often memorized. On Friday, the safety section of the handbook came into play for 70 missionaries in the Mexico Torreon Mission of the church. During...

Kimball
4d ago

These thieves aren't too bright robbing people that don't have much money to begin with. Missionaries are there to serve the people not vacation all around the place spending thousands on souvenirs.

