Colt McCoy's pec injury not serious, should be able to play if needed vs. Seahawks

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy exited Sunday’s game with a chest injury. However, there is good news. He should not need to miss any time.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McCoy suffered a strained pectoral muscle. He is expected to be well enough to play if starting quarterback Kyler Murray is not able to play this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

McCoy struggled on Sunday in the Cardinals’ 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He completed 11-of-20 passes for 107 yards and an interception.

He has started the last two games in place of Murray, who is recovering from an ankle sprain.

