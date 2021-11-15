ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in Week 10 loss to Vikings

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJLXE_0cxfz3Xu00

Looking to build off their victory the week before, the Chargers were unable to fend off the Vikings on Sunday.

Despite the loss, Los Angeles had a few players on both sides of the ball who had good individual performances.

With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from the 27-20 loss to Minnesota, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Top 5 Offense

OT Storm Norton – 84.8

WR Keenan Allen – 78.9

OT Rashawn Slater – 71.1

TE Donald Parham – 68.3

OL Michael Schofield – 68.3

Top 5 Defense

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu – 77.8

S Derwin James – 72.8

EDGE Joey Bosa – 72.1

LB Kyzir White – 70.5

S Trey Marshall – 70.2

Bottom 5 Offense

WR Jalen Guyton – 42.2

TE Stephen Anderson – 53.8

TE Jared Cook – 54.1

TE Tre’ McKitty – 56.1

OL Senio Kelemete – 58.3

Bottom 5 Defense

CB Tevaughn Campbell – 49.0

S Alohi Gilman – 51.2

CB Chris Harris Jr. – 55.8

DT Christian Covington – 58.8

EDGE Kyler Fackrell – 59.3

Comments / 0

Related
Pioneer Press

Frustrated Mike Zimmer resigned to Vikings’ COVID issues

After losing two starters who tested positive for COVID-19 for Sunday’s overtime loss at Baltimore, the Vikings placed two reserves on the reserve/COVID list Monday: linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad tackle Timon Parris. Starting safety Harrison Smith and starting center Garrett Bradbury missed the Vikings’ 34-31 loss to the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Chargers: Three questions for Week 10

At 3-5, Minnesota has a lot of question marks. The Chargers, at 5-3 and atop a difficult AFC West, appear to have a lot of things figured out in 2021. Minnesota’s season is currently spiraling. Who will be healthy for the Vikings in Week 10? Minnesota had some key players on the injury report Wednesday. What changes will the team start to make — in terms of personnel decisions — if the Vikings continue to lose games in 2021?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who wins Week 10 matchup between Chargers, Vikings?

The Chargers are set to face the Vikings on Sunday afternoon, where Los Angeles will look to pick up another win after their bounce-back performance against the Eagles. However, though their 3-5 record may not reflect it, Minnesota has shown that they can compete with playoff contenders. In Week 2,...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Week 10 Prediction: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers started the season strong with a 4-1 start and wins over Football Team, Chiefs, Raiders and Browns. However, their last three games have been a blowout loss to the Ravens, a close loss to the Patriots and a close win against the low flying Eagles. The Chargers defense isn’t anything to write home about and the Vikings should be able to take advantage.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Up next for the Vikings: at the Chargers

The Vikings get their first look at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., which will play host to the Super Bowl this season. Under first-year coach Brandon Staley, a former St. Thomas assistant coach, the Chargers are 5-3 and tied with the Raiders for first place in the AFC West. WEEK...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Chargers in Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings face another big challenge in Week 10 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers but the purple and gold will get a win. So far, this has been a rough season for the Minnesota Vikings. They have fought many teams down to the final moments and have been on the losing end of those battles more often than they emerge as victors.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyler Fackrell
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Chris Harris
VikingsTerritory

PFF Releases Vikings Midseason Offensive Line Ranking

Because the Minnesota Vikings drafted Christian Darrisaw and Wyatt Davis in the 2021 NFL Draft, there was a chance that Year Eight of the Mike Zimmer regime was the season everything finally clicked for the offensive line. That was incorrect. In spots, the Vikings offensive line has appeared serviceable –...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

A Loss To The Chargers Would Allow For One Distinct Benefit to The Vikings

I know what you’re thinking; I’m not talking about firing Zim, though I acknowledge that for many fans it’s a desirable outcome at this stage. The team has been lousy, and there has been no shortage of attention being spent on whether he’ll be fired and who could replace him. That’s not what I’m talking about. Nay, I’m talking about what might benefit the roster itself long term. A Chargers loss would mean the Vikings are pretty much done; that means it’s time to see what the young guys can do.
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

Chargers Mid-Season Grades

The Los Angeles Chargers have started the season off strong, with a record of 5-3 to build off of. A look at the record would leave many to believe the team is on a path to the playoffs, but the tape always tells the true story of whether or not a team is a contender or pretender. The Chargers have a mixed bag between every single position group, as not a single group has had a perfect outing in terms of performance and cohesion. With that in mind, it’s difficult to give a grade to a position group such as the offensive line with players like Corey Linsley and Storm Norton competing in the same group or to properly grade Quarterback Justin Herbert with six excellent games along with two abysmal games.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

LA Chargers Fantasy Football Forecast for Week 10 vs Vikings

Yesterday, we broke down the forecast for the Minnesota Vikings stars in fantasy football this weekend. Today, we move on to their opponent and host, the LA Chargers. This is another team whose roster is star-studded with talent despite some recent struggles. Can the Vikings take advantage of some of these struggles this weekend by taking top players out of the mix?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Pff#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Wr#Defense
FanSided

5 biggest takeaways from the Vikings win vs. Chargers in Week 10

What were five things fans learned from watching the Minnesota Vikings beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season?. The Minnesota Vikings hit the road in Week 10 to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a game where the purple and gold were the underdogs. Despite that, victory was secured in Week 10 and Minnesota improved to 4-5 on the season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings vs. Chargers Week 10 prediction, odds, pick and more

The Minnesota Vikings will face off with the Los Angeles Chargers in what should be one of the most exciting matchups of Week 10. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Vikings-Chargers prediction and pick. The Vikings are one of the many teams that have fallen...
NFL
FanSided

Vikings vs. Chargers Week 10 Injury Report: Defense is banged up

Which players have been ruled out for the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 and who is in danger of sitting out?. The Minnesota Vikings will face another tough test during the 2021 NFL season when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Week 10 contest will be played on Sunday, Nov. 14, and should be a hard-fought game.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Week 10 at Chargers

The Minnesota Vikings are 3-point underdogs at the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. A win in California would set up the Week 11 home game versus the Green Bay Packers as a “get back to .500” affair. Easier said than done. Also, here is the injury report — no...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

10 quick thoughts on the Vikings win over the Chargers in Week 10

Against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings got a much-needed win that kept their playoff hopes alive. With their backs against the wall, the Minnesota Vikings went out and did what the majority didn’t think they could do on Sunday by defeating a team with a winning record on the road. Minnesota held onto a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend, and now, the Vikings can put off planning their offseason vacations for at least one more week.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy