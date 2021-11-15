Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in Week 10 loss to Vikings
Looking to build off their victory the week before, the Chargers were unable to fend off the Vikings on Sunday.
Despite the loss, Los Angeles had a few players on both sides of the ball who had good individual performances.
With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from the 27-20 loss to Minnesota, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.
Top 5 Offense
OT Storm Norton – 84.8
WR Keenan Allen – 78.9
OT Rashawn Slater – 71.1
TE Donald Parham – 68.3
OL Michael Schofield – 68.3
Top 5 Defense
EDGE Uchenna Nwosu – 77.8
S Derwin James – 72.8
EDGE Joey Bosa – 72.1
LB Kyzir White – 70.5
S Trey Marshall – 70.2
Bottom 5 Offense
WR Jalen Guyton – 42.2
TE Stephen Anderson – 53.8
TE Jared Cook – 54.1
TE Tre’ McKitty – 56.1
OL Senio Kelemete – 58.3
Bottom 5 Defense
CB Tevaughn Campbell – 49.0
S Alohi Gilman – 51.2
CB Chris Harris Jr. – 55.8
DT Christian Covington – 58.8
EDGE Kyler Fackrell – 59.3
Comments / 0