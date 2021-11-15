Game Trailers: Shin Megami Tensei V The Launch Trailer

Harness the Power of Norse Gods and Earn Your Well-Deserved Place in Valhalla!. Kingdom Two Crowns, the latest installment of the Kingdom franchise, is known to many of you as a visually stunning pixel art strategy game. The essence of the Kingdom games is an easy-to-learn and, at first glance, minimalist kingdom management. You can recruit new and henceforth eternally loyal citizens, assign them professions, construct buildings and then expand your kingdom bit by bit – all with the simplest controls imaginable.
