Game Trailers: Shin Megami Tensei V The Launch Trailer

For nearly three decades, Shin Megami Tensei has graced our homes. From the mainline titles to some of the popular spin-offs such as Persona, the demonic world has given us much joy. After such a long wait, Shin Megami Tensei V is finally out on the Nintendo Switch and it ended up being one of the best entries we’ve come to see in the franchise. From tough choices to the Pokémon-esque, gotta recruit them all system, we’ve never been more enthralled with series.

