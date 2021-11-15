ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Game Trailers: Shin Megami Tensei V The Launch Trailer

By Tristan
gamingideology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus also presents the launch trailer Shin Megami Tensei V. This...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
hardcoregamer.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Guide: Demon Compendium / Fusions

For nearly three decades, Shin Megami Tensei has graced our homes. From the mainline titles to some of the popular spin-offs such as Persona, the demonic world has given us much joy. After such a long wait, Shin Megami Tensei V is finally out on the Nintendo Switch and it ended up being one of the best entries we’ve come to see in the franchise. From tough choices to the Pokémon-esque, gotta recruit them all system, we’ve never been more enthralled with series.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Shin Megami Tensei V PlayStation and PC versions have apparently been spotted in game code

Shin Megami Tensei V is out now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. But for how long? A new rumor suggests that the demon-fusing RPG is headed to other platforms in the future. Persona dataminer @regularpanties has reportedly spotted something interesting in the game’s .uproject file — that’s the naming convention for games like SMT5 that are made with the Unreal Engine. The code apparently has two “target platforms” beyond Switch: PC and PlayStation 4 (plus PlayStation 5 via presumed backwards compatibility).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Megami Tensei#Role Play#Atlus
My Nintendo News

A day before Shin Megami Tensei V’s release, the game’s dev team has shared a special message

It’s almost here. Tomorrow, Shin Megami Tensei V will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch. So, with the game’s release just about here, the Shin Megami Tensei V development team sent fans a special message via Twitter. They say that “a global release like this is a first for Atlus, and we faced numerous, unexpected challenges, not just within the dev team but throughout the company in our marketing and localization departments”.
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] ‘Shin Megami Tensei V’ Arrives Today on The Nintendo Switch

Get ready to fight the forces of heaven, hell and everything in between with Atlus’ return to the Shin Megami Tensei series in Shin Megami Tensei V. The game is out now on the Nintendo Switch, and Atlus has kicked things off with the launch trailer to get fans psyched. And check out our review, while you’re at it.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Mother Goddess Nuwa Boss Guide

In this guide, we will walk you through the Mother Goddess Nuwa Boss Fight in Shin Megami Tensei V. We will provide you with tips on how to defeat her using different attacks that she is weak to. Shin Megami Tensei V Mother Goddess Nuwa Boss. You will face the...
COMICS
gamingideology.com

The first character trailer is thanks to the main character

Koei Tecmo and Gust have their first character trailer today Atelier Sophie 2: The Alcemist of the Mysterious Dream released. Of course, the loving alchemist Sophie Neuenmuller may start here. New story, new adventure, new Plachta. Atelier Sophie 2 continues the story of Sophie and Plachta. As the two churches...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay

343 Industries shows us gameplay from .’s campaign Halo Infinite. Here we get to see the mission “The Conservatory” and we see battles against the Skimmers. In addition, a new weapon is demonstrated with the Cindershot. Halo Infinite coming December 8 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Hearthstone Alterac Valley Release Date Confirmed for 2021

The release date of Hearthstone Alterac Valley has been announced today by Blizzard, which is building an expanded storyline around the Horde and the Alliance. According to the official description, the two factions are locked in an eternal battle and have called for new heroes and mercenaries to help turn the tide.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Naruto and Team 7 Bring the Ways of the Ninja to Fortnite

After much anticipation, Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto and Team 7 from “Naruto Shippuden” have arrived on the Island in Fortnite!. Naruto Uzumaki, The Hero of Konoha – the Hidden Leaf Village and Jinchuriki host of the all-powerful nine-tailed beast Kurama has arrived — along with the rest of Team 7 — to take you through to a Victory Royale!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Kingdom Two Crowns Expands to the Legendary Norse Lands

Harness the Power of Norse Gods and Earn Your Well-Deserved Place in Valhalla!. Kingdom Two Crowns, the latest installment of the Kingdom franchise, is known to many of you as a visually stunning pixel art strategy game. The essence of the Kingdom games is an easy-to-learn and, at first glance, minimalist kingdom management. You can recruit new and henceforth eternally loyal citizens, assign them professions, construct buildings and then expand your kingdom bit by bit – all with the simplest controls imaginable.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy