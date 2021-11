Xbox 20th Anniversary: The Duke Was the Start of Something Beautiful. It has been twenty years since the launch of the original Xbox console. Back then, the first controller that came with the original console was infamously called the Duke. And it was called that for good reasons too. It was a bulky controller that some people hated, while others revered. No doubt after 20 years players have gotten plenty of amazing controllers within the Xbox ecosystem. During that time countless hours have been spent using different controllers. Some of those controllers were just the plain white or black ones. Now we have controllers that are beautiful works of art.

