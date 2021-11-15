ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Daniel Alves on Barcelona move 'I'm still in shock'

By Carlos Volcano
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Alves discusses his return to Barcelona after his medical. Brazilian fullback Alves completed his medical on Monday ahead of taking part in training in the afternoon as his...

chatsports.com

Xavi gives green light to Barcelona return for Dani Alves - report

Well, in one of the most strange moves I could’ve expected this January, Barcelona boss Xavi has reportedly given the green light to sign Dani Alves. Yeah, you heard that correctly. The 38-year-old full-back has been gone from Barca since 2016 after a legendary run at the club wherein he...
SOCCER
Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona president Laporta opens door to Dani Alves return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has left the door open to re-signing Daniel Alves. Now a free agent from Sao Paulo, Alves has publicly offered himself to Barca. Laporta has confirmed there's been contact and says the final decision will be left to new coach Xavi. He stated, "Dani Alves helped...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi ready for Daniel Alves to immediately join training

Barcelona will have to wait to register new signing Daniel Alves. Sport says Alves will not be able to be registered until January 1, when the transfer window opens again. He will in theory be one of three signings Barcelona want to make. He won three Champions Leagues, six Spanish...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Barcelona not expected to sign Dani Alves

Barcelona have ruled out a move for Dani Alves after speculation emerged the Brazilian could return to the Camp Nou. Reports in Brazil claimed Alves was set for a meeting with Barca following the arrival of Xavi as the club’s new coach. The full-back had already made it clear he...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

OFFICIAL: Dani Alves rejoins Barcelona

Barcelona confirmed on Friday that they have reached agreement for Dani Alves to rejoin the club for the rest of the season. There have been plenty of rumors flying about regarding a possible return for Alves but it seems that new coach Xavi is keen to have the Brazilian on board again.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Daniel Alves bouncing as he confirms Barcelona return

Daniel Alves is bouncing after agreeing a return to Barcelona. The Brazilian defender took to social media to express his delight at the move and a return home. Alves is seen be many as the greatest right-back in the history of the club and the Blaugrana side have struggled to replace him since he left in 2016. After spells with Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo, he's back at the Camp Nou.
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Barcelona Brings Dani Alves Back on Free Transfer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Veteran fullback Dani Alves is returning to Barcelona at age 38, the Spanish club said Friday. Barcelona said it reached an agreement in principle with Alves to finish out the rest of the season with the team. The Brazilian will arrive as a free agent since he left São Paulo in September.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Here We Go: How Dani Alves' Barcelona move quickly came together, Aaron Ramsey pushes for Juventus exit, more

The transfer market never stops. Transactions that used to be confined to January and the summer window is now taking place year-round. In one a move that seems to good to be true, Barcelona over the weekend completed the return of Dani Alves, who signed a contract that will take him back to the Catalan club until June 30, 2022, and includes an option to renew for another season. Alves' dream has come true. He wanted to return to Barca at all costs. Ronald Koeman was not open to this possibility, but when Xavi Hernandez replaced Koeman he gave the OK and the agreement was reached in only a few hours. Alves had proposals from Brazil and other leagues, but his dream was only ever Barca.
SOCCER
goal.com

Watch: Dani Alves revives flip-flop look during Barcelona presentation

The returning Blaugrana hero was officially unveiled on Wednesday - and made a striking fashion statement. For the second time in his career, Dani Alves has worn flip flops to his Barcelona unveiling. Alves signed with Barca as a free agent last week, returning to Camp Nou after six years...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona slammed over Daniel Alves deal: How will Dest, Mingueza feel?

Barcelona's re-signing of Daniel Alves has been questioned. Speaking with El Larguero, journalist Antonio Romero can't see Alves making an impact given his age. He said, "What about Alves as a joy in the dressing room sounds like a joke. "Signing a semi-retired footballer to give joy from the outside...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Barcelona confirm Dani Alves squad number

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that Dani Alves will wear the No. 8 shirt at Barcelona for the rest of the season. The Brazilian has rejoined the club for a second spell, although he has to wait until January 2022 until he’s allowed to play competitively for the Catalan giants. When...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona chief Alemany admits Xavi hire has left January coffers bare

Barcelona sporting chief Mateu Alemany admits they cannot buy in January. Barca have completed the signing of Daniel Alves as a free agent this week. Alemany said, "Today we have been able to register Xavi and his coaching staff, we have nothing to spare. "For January we will see what...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Roma keeping alive hope of signing Arsenal midfielder Xhaka

Roma are keeping alive their hope of signing Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Swiss midfielder was a target for Roma last summer before he signed a new contract with Arsenal. Xhaka is currently sidelined for three months with a knee injury. According toCorriere dello Sport, Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Juanjo Brau enters talks to quit Barcelona after 24 years

Barcelona physio Juanjo Brau is in negotiations to be released from his contract. Brau was offered the option to stay under new coach Xavi, but has decided to depart. He has been with the club for 24 years, including 18 with the first team. AS says he is now set...
SOCCER

