Watch: Daniel Alves on Barcelona move 'I'm still in shock'

The transfer market never stops. Transactions that used to be confined to January and the summer window is now taking place year-round. In one a move that seems to good to be true, Barcelona over the weekend completed the return of Dani Alves, who signed a contract that will take him back to the Catalan club until June 30, 2022, and includes an option to renew for another season. Alves' dream has come true. He wanted to return to Barca at all costs. Ronald Koeman was not open to this possibility, but when Xavi Hernandez replaced Koeman he gave the OK and the agreement was reached in only a few hours. Alves had proposals from Brazil and other leagues, but his dream was only ever Barca.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO