Washington, DC

Sens. Cruz, Boozman, Colleagues Denounce U.S. Postal Service’s ‘Misguided’ Banking Expansion Move That Undermines Timely Mail Delivery

Texas Politics Digest
Texas Politics Digest
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Boozman (R-Ark.), and 17 of their Senate colleagues this week sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy questioning the U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) authority to implement a banking pilot program that includes check-cashing services. The senators called the new USPS pilot...

www.cruz.senate.gov

Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Rep. Van Duyne, Colleagues Demand Answers From Department of Education For Their Political Investigation of Carroll ISD in Southlake, Texas

‘We are concerned the Department will use this complaint to launch a politically motivated investigation of a thriving district whose parents disagree with this administration’s policies.’. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas 24th) were joined by their colleagues Richard Burr...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Hoeven, Colleagues Press USDA to Drop Vaccine Mandate for USDA Employees, Ensure Timely Services for Farmers and Ranchers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), and 22 of their colleagues today sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack urging the department to drop its vaccine mandate for USDA employees and ensure that USDA is able to fulfill its mission to support farmers and ranchers.
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Legislative Priorities Report for 11.18.21

We are pleased to welcome Representative Ryan Guillen to the Republican Party. Though Rep. Guillen has represented the Rio Grande Valley for nearly 20 years as a Democrat in the Texas Legislature, he has been a staunch advocate for life, gun rights, school choice, and the fight against woke culture in our schools. He supported the 2011 sonogram bill, the 2013 20-week abortion ban, and , this most recent session, the Heartbeat bill, protecting biological girls in k-12 sports, and was a joint author of Constitutional Carry. In fact, he even supported Rep. Bryan Slaton’s rules amendment that would have required a vote to abolish abortion before the legislature could take any action to rename roads and highways—a measure that more than 30 Republicans even refused to support.
DALLAS, TX
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Wicker, Colleagues Urge Commerce Dept. To Prevent Unlawful Shipments To Huawei, Other Entity List Companies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Commerce Committee, Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) this week sent a letter urging Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to act quickly to prevent unlawful shipments of prohibited products to Entity List companies like Huawei. The senators also seek to ensure that the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is equipped to enforce the Department’s export control regulations, specifically the Foreign Direct Product Rule.
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Grills Sec. Mayorkas: The Immigration System Is ‘Broken, But You Broke It’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, this week participated in a committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in which he questioned DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Biden administration’s immigration policies that have directly resulted in the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the southern border. During his first round of questioning, Sec. Mayorkas could not provide data on the conditions in immigration detention facilities, the crime caused by dangerous human trafficking, or how many COVID-positive illegal aliens the Biden administration has released into the United States. In his second round of questioning, Sec. Mayorkas refused to answer for the Biden administration’s proposed policy of paying illegal immigrants. Read excerpts of Sen. Cruz’s line of questioning below.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Joins ‘Hannity’ to Talk Biden Border Crisis: ‘In Texas, We’re Paying the Price’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined Fox News’ ‘Hannity’ to discuss his effort yesterday to demand answers from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Biden administration’s dangerous immigration policies that have directly created an historic border crisis. Read highlights of his interview below.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Questions Rogue Biden Nominee: ‘Apparently, You’re Calling on State Law Enforcement to Refuse to Cooperate’ With Federal Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Commerce Committee, today questioned President Biden’s nominee to fill a vacancy on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Alvaro Bedoya. In his line of questioning, Sen. Cruz pressed Mr. Bedoya on his past comments and his radical views against enforcement of federal immigration law by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He then questioned the nominee on his past comments supporting Critical Race Theory. Read excerpts of Sen. Cruz’s questioning below.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Risch, Colleagues Introduce NDAA Amendment to Block Nord Stream 2

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced an amendment to the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to stop the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipeline project. The amendment imposes mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the Kremlin-owned company in charge of Putin’s malign pipeline project.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Hawley, Colleagues Introduce Amendment to Remove NDAA Provision that Forces Women to Register for Military Draft

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would remove a provision forcing women to register for the military draft if the U.S. government were to initiate a draft in the future.
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Leads Colleagues in Letter Urging President Biden to Take Necessary Steps to Ease Energy Prices Before Winter

‘There are several immediate and reasonable actions your Administration can take to increase natural gas supplies and ease prices – without sacrificing safety or environmental stewardship’. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and 18 of his Senate colleagues this week sent a letter to President Biden describing the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz, Rep. Stefanik Urge Sec. Mayorkas and Biden Administration to Enforce Federal Immigration Laws As Illegal Immigrant Caravan Approaches US Border

‘If the Administration does not begin to appropriately respond to these caravans and the ongoing border crisis, these surges will surely continue’. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) today sent a letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, voicing concerns about a caravan of over 3,000 illegal immigrants approaching the U.S. and urging the Biden administration to enforce federal immigration laws to address the border crisis on the Southwest border. Senate co-signers of the letter include Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.).
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz, Rep. Diaz-Balart Reintroduce the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) this week introduced the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act, a bill that urges the U.S. Department of State to use its statutory authority to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). This measure requires the Department of State to report to Congress about whether the Muslim Brotherhood meets the legal criteria for designation, and if so, will enable the U.S. to take action that could stifle the funding they receive to promote their malign activities.
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz, Rep. Davidson Introduce the Capital Gains Inflation Relief Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) today introduced the Capital Gains Inflation Relief Act, legislation to ensure an individual’s cost basis in a capital asset receives the same fair and equitable treatment as other areas of the tax code by indexing the basis for inflation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation has increased 5.4 percent from September 2020, which matches the highest rate since 2008.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Leads Colleagues on Amicus Brief in Support of a Colorado Christian Business Owner’s Religious Liberty

Files brief in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, a case seen as a follow-on to Colorado’s famous Masterpiece Cakeshop case. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today led a bicameral amicus brief with his Republican colleagues in the case of 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, calling for the Supreme Court to review a circuit court decision that prohibits a Colorado business owner from exercising her free speech and religious liberty rights. The petitioner, Lorie Smith, runs the website design company 303 Creative and cannot provide custom services for same-sex weddings without violating her Christian faith. Under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA), however, she must not only provide these custom services, she is not even allowed to explain her disagreement. The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission that the state can compel Ms. Smith’s creative speech—a decision that is wrong and should be reviewed by the Supreme Court. This case is a follow-on to Masterpiece Cakeshop, another Colorado case in which Sen. Cruz led an amicus brief for in 2018, which supported Masterpiece Cakeshop’s owner, Jack Phillips, as he argued that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission violated his constitutional rights by acting with hostility to his religious faith.
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Grills AG Garland: ‘Apparently Ethics Are Not a Terribly High Priority in the Biden Justice Department’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today questioned Attorney General (AG) Merrick Garland in a committee hearing on oversite of the Department of Justice (DOJ). In his first line of questioning, Sen. Cruz asked about the DOJ’s recent memorandum directing the Federal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Enhance Judicial Disclosure and Transparency Requirements

Bill comes following Wall Street Journal report on judges neglecting financial disclosure requirements, avoiding potential necessary recusals. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Chris Coons (D-Del.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today introduced the Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act to require online publication of financial disclosure reports for federal judges and to mandate that federal judges submit periodic transaction reports for certain securities transactions.
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Texas Politics Digest

