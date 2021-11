Former barman Sam Fender’s ascent from his first single in 2017 to topping the album chart with this year’s Seventeen Going Under is the stuff of dreams, but his first arena show in the region that made him is something else. The 27-year-old from North Shields walks on stage to seas of flags and phones and massed “woah-ohs”. There are times when it feels like the entire audience is singing every lyric with him. “I can’t believe this,” he splutters.

