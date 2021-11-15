ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

40 students, 24 staff sickened after mysterious odor spreads through Wisconsin middle school

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OO8eh_0cxfutoS00
Unsplash

Wisconsin school officials still don't know what the mysterious odor that has sickened dozens of students and staff actually is, or where it's coming from.

The mysterious smell spread throughout Spooner Middle School last Wednesday, resulting in students and staff becoming ill and experiencing "physical discomfort," the Spooner Area School District has said. The district cancelled school as a precaution, promising to uncover the source of the "strong epoxy-like odor."

But five days later, the school has few, if any answers for concerned parents, students and workers.

As of Monday afternoon, a total of 40 students and 24 staff members — a increase from Friday — have received medical treatment after their exposure to the strange smell, the district said. Some were even admitted to hospitals, with the district Monday saying it is "grateful" those individuals "have now returned home to their families."

The district continued: "Please join us in wishing all of those who have fallen ill a speedy and full recovery."

Meanwhile, Spooner Middle School remains closed as the odor persists in three areas of the building, with more advanced sampling of the school's indoor air and materials happening Monday, as investigators try to suss out where the sickening odor is emanating from. The tests will look for "Volatile Organic Compounds and Semi Volatile Organic Compounds," the district said, after repeated carbon monoxide tests came back negative.

The district had initially pointed the finger at construction work happening on storm drains but quickly backtracked, noting the source is undetermined.

"The most critical piece of this matter continues to be the health and safety of our students and staff members," the district said, adding: " In person learning will not resume at Spooner Middle School until we are assured the environment is safe for everyone in the building."

Middle school students and parents were told to plan for remote learning, with the school offering a pick-up options for families to get needed computers, materials and other devices. If families were unable to make it, staff will drop off the items at students' homes.

Spooner High School, Spooner Elementary School and Washburn County Alternative High School are not affected.

Spooner is located about 65 miles south of Duluth.

Comments / 12

drifttodream forever
2d ago

Maybe it's from all the useless new air vents they're trying to add into these schools to supposedly clean the air and kill covid.

Reply
6
Troy Schulz
2d ago

It's the smell of Biden's Ben-Gay as he walked through the school looking for kids to sniff and making sure they were all masked.

Reply(1)
3
Helen Selje
2d ago

I wonder if they had new carpeting put down. In the past there has been toxic chemicals in carpeting.

Reply
4
Related
Bring Me The News

Shakopee Public Schools to close all of next week due to COVID

High levels of COVID-19 has prompted Shakopee Public Schools to cancel all classes, both in person and online, for the entire week next week. Shakopee Public Schools already had Wednesday-Friday off for Thanksgiving break, the district decided to close Monday and Tuesday to give students and staff nine full days to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

25 Minnesota counties among the highest COVID case rates in the country

The latest COVID-19 case rates show that Minnesota and Michigan continue to be the epicenter of the pandemic's latest wave in the United States. According to data from the New York Times, Minnesota is second in the nation at 75 cases per 100,000 residents. The Land of 10,000 Lakes, which had the worst case rate in the country earlier this week, has been surpassed by Michigan (82 cases per 100,000) in the past 24 hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Spooner, WI
Government
City
Spooner, WI
Spooner, WI
Health
Spooner, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 16

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 10,913 newly reported cases and 51 newly reported deaths.The state's COVID-19 death toll is 9,047. Among the newly reported deaths was a teenager, aged 15-19, from Goodhue County. No further information about the teen has been provided to this...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odor#High School#Health And Safety#Sickened#Spooner Middle School
Bring Me The News

Minnesota hunter has leg amputated after rifle went off unexpectedly

The Minnesota hunter whose rifle went off while he climbed a deer stand had to have his injured leg amputated. The 38-year-old from Dassel suffered the inadvertent gunshot wound around 2:40 p.m. Friday, while hunting in Kingston Township, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office said. Since then, loved ones have identified the man as Mike Hendrickson, setting up a CaringBridge page to provide updates and a GoFundMe to generate financial support for the family.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Police: Student brings loaded gun to North St. Paul high school, assaults staff when questioned

A North St. Paul high schooler student brought a loaded gun to school, and now faces criminal charges for fighting with staff and officers who tried to take it. The North St. Paul Police Department said the incident happened at North High School on Tuesday, Nov. 9. School officials had gotten a tip about the student possibly having a firearm on school property. They were pulled from class, and both school employees and the resource officer started to question the student.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy