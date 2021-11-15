Watch now: Mizzou vs. South Carolina photo recap

BATON ROUGE, La. - The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director...
Florida football is in crisis mode after losing three games in a row, prompting Dan Mullen to fire DC Todd Grantham and OL coach John Hevesy. Coaches on the hot seat have a tried and tested method for clinging to their jobs: Throw coordinators and position coaches under the bus.
Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Cincinnati...
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
Gameday is here as the Florida Gators take to the road to try and snap its two-game losing streak against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Both teams enter the game with the same overall record, though USC has only beaten Vanderbilt — by just a single point mind you — in SEC competition so far.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
Florida looks to get the final third of its 2021 season off to a strong start Saturday night when they face South Carolina in Columbia (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). Both the Gators and Gamecocks enter Saturday night’s contest at Williams-Brice Stadium with 4-4 records. The winner will be 1 win from bowl eligibility.
No. 5 NC State women's basketball will open its season at home against No. 1 South Carolina. The Wolfpack defeated the Gamecocks last season in Columbia, with South Carolina ranked No. 1 for that game, too. It was the first time NC State's women's basketball team had beaten a top-ranked opponent in 13 years.
The South Carolina Gamecocks haven't won a contest against the Florida Gators since Nov. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Gamecocks will take on Florida at 7:30 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium after a week off. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The Missouri offense features the SEC's leading rusher Tyler Badie at running back. Badie, the senior back, leads the conference with 989 yards on the ground, fresh off a statement game against Vanderbilt, posting 254 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Carter and Georgia's interior defensive line look to have another...
The Georgia football team leads the Mizzou football team 26-3 at halftime on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
South Carolina vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13. Record: South Carolina (5-4), Missouri (4-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. South Carolina vs Missouri Game Preview.
South Carolina exited the Florida game and goes into Missouri week as a relatively healthy football team. Speaking during his Tuesday press conference, head coach Shane Beamer said that the Gamecocks have no new injuries that are considered serious, echoing what he said Sunday night during his teleconference. "Injury-wise, nothing...
Missouri fell 43-6 on the road Saturday against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The updates at the top of this file are the most recent. The Tigers are 0-8 this year against the spread. Against the No. 1 overall team, MU will most likely cover. With the Bulldogs being favored by...
