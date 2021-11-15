Biden Signs $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic spending bill does not raise enough revenue to cover its costs, a nonpartisan arbiter said on Thursday, a finding that could undercut moderate Democrats’ confidence and threaten passage. The Congressional Budget Office, charged with evaluating the cost of legislation,...
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The vote on U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill has been delayed until Friday in the House of Representatives, after Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave an hours-long, circuitous speech. The vote was originally scheduled for Thursday evening after the Congressional...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives were pushing ahead on Thursday with a vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic spending bill, after a lengthy wait on a Congressional Budget Office report. The CBO found that the bill would increase the deficit, although the nonpartisan...
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time. "I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.
Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden's top economic adviser on Sunday cited rising inflation in the US as a reason for Congress to pass the President's massive economic package, arguing the legislation will help stymie rapidly rising prices of consumer goods. "Well, inflation is high right now, and it is...
FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral pill as regulators weigh whether to clear the medication, which has been found to greatly reduce hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus, according to a source familiar with the discussions. The federal government initially planned...
President Joe Biden spoke about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and discussed how it will help build electric vehicle charging stations throughout the country. He talked on Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. You can watch here:
Fresh off signing the historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, President Joe Biden hit the road Tuesday with his sales pitch, visiting a New Hampshire bridge in disrepair and hoping to translate the legislation into real terms for Americans. "This is not something abstract," Biden said, standing in front...
Fox News host Jesse Watters panned Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos and suggested it was an epic fail on Thursday's "The Five." During the ABC interview, Harris appeared to chuckle when asked whether she felt "misused or under-used" in the Biden adminsitration. "That should have been...
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told his colleagues this week top party donors were "furious" with the number of Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, two sources familiar with his remarks tell Axios' Alayna Treene. Why it matters: Scott chairs the...
VP Kamala Harris addressed uncertainty of whether President Biden will run for reelection in 2024. "Absolutely not," Harris replied when asked if she and Biden have discussed the next election. Both Harris and Biden are bogged down with historically low job approval numbers. With Democrats split over whether they even...
The View guest co-host Ana Navarro slammed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Thursday. The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution censuring Gosar and removing him from his committee assignments in response to the congressman tweeting an anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and targeting President Joe Biden with two swords.
John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
