Congress & Courts

Biden Signs $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law...

www.usnews.com

US News and World Report

Biden Says 'Build Back Better' Bill Will Be Passed Within a Week

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time. "I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
ABC7 Chicago

Biden, Democrats hit the road to show how new infrastructure law will help Americans

Fresh off signing the historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, President Joe Biden hit the road Tuesday with his sales pitch, visiting a New Hampshire bridge in disrepair and hoping to translate the legislation into real terms for Americans. "This is not something abstract," Biden said, standing in front...
Axios

Scoop: GOP donors “furious”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told his colleagues this week top party donors were "furious" with the number of Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, two sources familiar with his remarks tell Axios' Alayna Treene. Why it matters: Scott chairs the...
mediaite.com

‘Leave Her Alone!’ Ana Navarro Says Gosar and GOP Need to ‘Stop Stalking’ AOC, ‘Stop Threatening Her!’

The View guest co-host Ana Navarro slammed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Thursday. The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution censuring Gosar and removing him from his committee assignments in response to the congressman tweeting an anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and targeting President Joe Biden with two swords.
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
