NHL

'He just put our team over the top': Former Blackhawk Marian Hossa inducted into Hall of Fame

By John Dietz
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Marian Hossa played for the Blackhawks from 2009-17 the team won three Stanley Cups, advanced to the Western Conference finals four times and never missed the playoffs. Well, the Hawks have finished in sixth or seventh place in their division and reached the postseason once -- and only because the...

markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
bleachernation.com

Hossa and Wilson Head to the Hall, NHL Puts COVID-Stricken Senators On Pause, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

It was a weekend full of nostalgia and “you still got it 👏🏻-👏🏻…👏🏻-👏🏻-👏🏻” for former Blackhawks legend Marian Hossa. His career, cut-short due to a skin condition, culminated on Monday night with his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He joined fellow former Blackhawks legend Doug Wilson as part of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Also heading the 2020 Class was Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St. Pierre, and Ken Holland.
nhlpa.com

Hockey Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2020

The Hockey Hall of Fame will welcome five players into its hallowed halls on November 15 as part of the Induction Class of 2020. Former NHL standouts Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, and Doug Wilson will be joined by Olympic gold medalist and world champion, Kim St-Pierre, as well as longtime league executive Ken Holland (builder category) as the latest members to be immortalized in the iconic Toronto building.
Sporting News

Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa headline 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class

After a long delay, the Hockey Hall of Fame will be inducting its 2020 class on Monday. Named back in June 2020, the scheduled November ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, a 2021 class was not selected, thus providing this group of inductees with a standalone ceremony.
NHL

Hossa to play Hall of Fame Legends Classic, first game in four years

TORONTO -- Marian Hossa will play a hockey game for the first time in four years when he participates in the adidas Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. The 42-year-old former NHL forward will go into the Hall of Fame with Class of 2020 inductees...
Villages Daily Sun

CFL softball hall of fame inductions

In front of friends and family, Bob Winder and Tom Gilewski were immortalized by the Central Florida League as they were inducted into the league’s hall of fame on Tuesday at Everglades Softball Complex. “It’s a great honor,” Winder said. “I look at some of the people that are in...
967 The Eagle

Nominate One Of Illinois’ Top Team Mascots For The Hall of Fame

Here is a chance to nominate one of the top sports team mascots in Illinois for the Mascot Hall of Fame. Of course, there are a lot of important factors involved in creating a successful sports franchise. You have the owners, players, coaches, staff, and fans. Besides the games themselves and the behind-the-scenes of the organization, there is also the presentation of the event itself.
pensionplanpuppets.com

Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events in Toronto

The ceremonies to induct six new members into the Hockey Hall of Fame take place this weekend, culminating with the Induction Gala on Monday. The new inductees are: Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson in the Player Category, and Ken Holland in the Builder Category.
holycitysinner.com

Brett Marietti Inducted to ECHL Hall of Fame

In conjunction with the East Coast Hockey League, the South Carolina Stingrays are excited to announce that former Stingray Brett Marietti has been inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame. “I would like to thank Pat Kelly and the Hall of Fame committee for selecting me to the ECHL Hall...
