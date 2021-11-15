ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev Targeted to Headline UFC Card on March 12

By Tristen Critchfield
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA light heavyweight showdown between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev is in the works to serve as the main event for an Ultimate Fighting Championship card on March 12. ESPN was first to report the booking, which is in...

