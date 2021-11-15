ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thessaloniki's Agora reveals its award winners

By Vassilis Economou
Cover picture for the articleAgora, the industry section of the 62nd Thessaloniki International Film Festival, has wrapped its latest, hybrid edition by handing out its awards. More than 400 film professionals were present in Thessaloniki and online, and 325 physical meetings were scheduled with the teams behind the selected projects. Starting with the...

cineuropa.org

Softie scoops Thessaloniki’s Golden Alexander

The sophomore feature by French director-screenwriter Samuel Theis, Softie [ + ] , has won the “Theo Angelopoulos” Golden Alexander for Best Feature Film at the 62nd Thessaloniki International Film Festival, which ran from 4-14 November both physically and online. The international jury, comprising Dutch writer-director Nanouk Leopold, Serbian-American sound...
MOVIES
allkpop.com

'2021 Korean Association of Film Critics Awards' reveals this year's winners

'2021 Korean Association of Film Critics Awards' has revealed this year's winners. On November 10, the '2021 Korean Association of Film Critics Awards' was hed at the KG Tower Harmony Hall in Seoul. 'The Book of Fish' won the award for 'Best Film', while the film's leading actor Sol Kyung Gu won 'Best Actor'. Moon So Ri won 'Best Actress' for 'Three Sisters', while Ryu Seung Won won 'Best Director' for 'Escape from Mogadishu'.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Drive My Car' Trailer Reveals Japan's Academy Awards Entry

Japan has officially submitted their entry for Best International Feature Film for next year’s Academy Awards, and now American audiences are finally able to get their first look at the film. Sideshow and Janus Films have released the first trailer for Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s adaptation of the Haruki Murakami short story,
WORLD
cineuropa.org

Fox in a Hole pockets the Golden Olive in Lecce

[ + ] , directed by Arman T. Riahi, has won the Golden Olive - Cristina Soldano Award for Best Film at the 22nd edition of the European Film Festival, which unspooled in Lecce from 6 to 13 November, under the aegis of Alberto La Monica. Set in a juvenile detention centre, the film was singled out by the jury presided over by Mira Staleva and further composed of Bonifacio Angius, Marisella Rossetti, Teona Strugar Mitevska and Michele Venitucci, with the following explanation: “The theme of loneliness affects all the characters inhabiting this story. The only way of overcoming this lack of communication comes in the form of a common language which has no need for words. Music and painting open the door to expressiveness and freedom. In the film, this hope is transformed into certainty. Art always sets us free”.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Munich Film Up! welcomes its first participants

As was announced during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival (see the news), Munich Film Up!, an eight-month mentoring and residency programme, has been launched. Slovakia's Pop Up Film Residency is the exclusive creative partner, and the programme is an initiative by HFF München in partnership with Filmschoolfest Munich and the Filmfest München.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The Cairo International Film Festival unveils its full line-up

From 26 November-3 December, the 43rd Cairo International Film Festival, the oldest and the only “category A” film event in the Middle East, will screen 98 titles from 63 countries within its rich and diverse programme, 27 of which are world premieres and seven international premieres. The festival kicks off with the hilarious film-industry satire Official Competition.
WORLD
cineuropa.org

MIDPOINT showcases its nine TV Launch projects at Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event

The MIDPOINT Institute’s series development programme, TV Launch, is reaching its conclusion, with its third and final workshop (15-21 November) set to be held during the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and, more precisely, within the context of its industry section, Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event. Known for being the only...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Les Arcs Film Festival Unveils Coproduction Village Lineup of 13th Edition

Les Arcs Film Festival, the European film fest programmed by Tribeca’s artistic director Frederic Boyer and set in the French Alps, has unveiled the lineup of its Coproduction Village which will be back as a live event after a virtual 2020 edition. The 13th edition of the industry sidebar will showcase 18 projects in development from 11 countries, including 8 projects directed by female directors. Projects by female directors represented 34% of projects submitted and 44% of the final selection. There are seven feature debuts, and five projects by more experienced filmmakers. The coproduction Village aims at helping filmmakers find co-producers,...
MOVIES
18 projects set to be showcased at the Les Arcs Film Festival’s Co-Production Village

Having only just unveiled the programme (read our article) for its 13th edition (running 11 – 18 December), the Les Arcs Film Festival has now revealed the larger part of its highly popular Industry Village (a yearly event bringing together 550+ participants from all over Europe), divulging the list of 18 European projects in development which are participating in the Co-Production Village, as well as the eight winners of its Talent Village. The festival’s Work in Progress selection will be announced at a later date.
MOVIES
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
Variety

AMC Plus Boards Dominic Cooper, Douglas Booth Spaghetti Western Series ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks streamer AMC Plus has acquired spaghetti western drama series “That Dirty Black Bag” from Bron Studios and Mediawan’s Palomar. The series features an all-star cast including Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Douglas Booth (“The Dirt”), Niv Sultan (“Tehran”), Guido Caprino (“The Miracle”), Christian Cooke (“The Promise”), Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”) and Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”). The eight-part series, which aims to capture the dark side of the Far West, follows an eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy (Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth) an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads...
TV SERIES
cineuropa.org

Jeanne Brunfaut • Director, Wallonia-Brussels Federation Film and Audiovisual Centre

Cineuropa met with Jeanne Brunfaut, the director of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation Film and Audiovisual Centre, who looked back on the 17th French-Speaking Co-Production Meetings which were held in Brussels between the 10th and 12th of November, and organised in partnership with France’s CNC, SODEC, Telefilm Canada, Film Fund Luxembourg and the Swiss Federal Office for Culture.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The GIFF rewards three singular personalities with nerves of steel

Now at its 27th edition, the Geneva International Film Festival (GIFF) is continually evolving, in step with the changes sweeping through the complex and ever mutating audiovisual world. Known for its Geneva Digital Market - the only Swiss market dedicated to audiovisual innovation - the GIFF presented its 30,000 or so attendees with a selection of 140 works, coming in all different formats. The Reflets d’Or awards in this year’s edition - which closed in style with the Swiss premiere of Eric Gravel’s latest film Full Time.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

13 film projects and 2 series grace the French-German Film Meetings line-up

The French-German Film Meetings (steered by UniFrance, German Films and the French-German Film Academy) are back to unspooling in person as their 19th edition kicks off today in Bonn. For two days, the state of the film and audiovisual industries on both sides of the Rhine will be examined and debated in detail, with a particular focus on public funding, collaboration with platforms, independent production, different possible approaches for enhancing diversity, film education and the lessons to be learned twenty years on from the signing of the French-German mini-treaty on co-production. But, needless to say, emphasis will also be placed on the works to come out of the co-production market and its 15 projects.
BEAUTY & FASHION
elitetraveler.com

World of Fine Wine Reveals World’s Best Wine List Winners

The awards acknowledge the crucial importance of a good wine selection in the modern dining experience. On Monday, November 1, Matt Tebbutt, presenter of BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, and The World of Fine Wine’s Food Editor, Francis Percival, helped host the highly interactive The World of Fine Wine World’s Best Wine Lists Awards 2021 virtual event.
cineuropa.org

Márgenes pays tribute to Portuguese filmmaker Miguel Gomes

The 11th Madrid Independent Film Festival – Márgenes will take place from 16-21 November and will play host to more than 30 premieres in the Spanish capital. Standing out among them is the most recent outing by Portuguese filmmaker Miguel Gomes, who will receive the Márgenes Special Award for his impressive lifetime achievement, will introduce The Tsugua Diaries.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Becoming Mona triumphs in Arras

Presided by French filmmaker Vincent Garenq, the jury of the competition at the 22nd Arras Film Festival (which was a great popular success and notably touched a younger audience than before) handed the Golden Atlas - Grand Jury Prize to Becoming Mona. [. +. ]. by Sabine Lubbe Bakker and...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Ten projects to be presented at the seventh MÁRGENES/WORK in Madrid

The Márgenes Madrid Independent Film Festival has announced the projects selected to take part in the 7th edition of MÁRGENES/WORK, its training and project development section: there are ten works –seven audiovisual and three review and research projects– originally from Spain (6 projects), Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. The choice of projects was made from more than 400 applications received from 18 Iberian American countries and Italy. The work sessions will take place from 16 to 21 November, with a team of professionals who will advise the participants on boosting their creative potential, as well as ensuring their access to the market and circulation. The audiovisual projects are candidates for the 1st La Casa Encendida Audiovisual Creation Award, with a 4000€ cash prize and sponsored by the Montemadrid Foundation, which support independent creation and new talent.
MOVIES

