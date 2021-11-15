Fox in a Hole pockets the Golden Olive in Lecce

The French-German Film Meetings (steered by UniFrance, German Films and the French-German Film Academy) are back to unspooling in person as their 19th edition kicks off today in Bonn. For two days, the state of the film and audiovisual industries on both sides of the Rhine will be examined and debated in detail, with a particular focus on public funding, collaboration with platforms, independent production, different possible approaches for enhancing diversity, film education and the lessons to be learned twenty years on from the signing of the French-German mini-treaty on co-production. But, needless to say, emphasis will also be placed on the works to come out of the co-production market and its 15 projects.

