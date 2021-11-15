Fox in a Hole pockets the Golden Olive in Lecce

The 20th edition of the RIFF - Rome Independent Film Festival is kicking off today with the pre-opening screening of Silvia Brunelli’s first work The Miracle Child. , which was presented at the latest Venice Film Festival. Unspooling 18 - 26 November, and directed by Fabrizio Ferrari, the agenda of this year’s traditional Roman rendez-vous with contemporary, independent cinema will showcase 95 works in competition, whether feature films, documentaries or shorts, hailing from Italy, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, the USA, Canada, Burkina Faso and the Lebanon, boasting 21 world premieres, 9 European premieres and 45 Italian premieres, alongside a jam-packed programme of associated events, meetings and masterclasses.
