Fox in a Hole pockets the Golden Olive in Lecce

By Vittoria Scarpa
cineuropa.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[ + ] , directed by Arman T. Riahi, has won the Golden Olive - Cristina Soldano Award for Best Film at the 22nd edition of the European Film Festival, which unspooled in Lecce from 6 to 13 November, under the aegis of Alberto La Monica. Set in a juvenile detention...

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

cineuropa.org

Softie scoops Thessaloniki’s Golden Alexander

The sophomore feature by French director-screenwriter Samuel Theis, Softie [ + ] , has won the “Theo Angelopoulos” Golden Alexander for Best Feature Film at the 62nd Thessaloniki International Film Festival, which ran from 4-14 November both physically and online. The international jury, comprising Dutch writer-director Nanouk Leopold, Serbian-American sound...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Great Freedom gets the Golden Giraldillo at the Seville European Film Festival

[ + ] , helmed by Austria’s Sebastian Meise and channelling Jean Genet and RW Fassbinder, has emerged as the winning film at the 18th Seville European Film Festival, scooping the Golden Giraldillo. This was decreed by the jury of the Official Section, made up of Christos Nikou, Christian Petzold, María del Puy Alvarado, Cristina Hergueta and Ingvar Sigurdsson, “for its bravery and its sensitive portrayal of the struggle for freedom in a prison environment, which not only shows a historical reality, but also functions as a metaphor for the inner world of the protagonists”. This co-production between Austria and Germany also picked up the Best Actor Award for Franz Rogowski (most famous for his roles in Undine.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The Cairo International Film Festival unveils its full line-up

From 26 November-3 December, the 43rd Cairo International Film Festival, the oldest and the only “category A” film event in the Middle East, will screen 98 titles from 63 countries within its rich and diverse programme, 27 of which are world premieres and seven international premieres. The festival kicks off with the hilarious film-industry satire Official Competition.
WORLD
cineuropa.org

Rhino and Lioness round up top Horse awards in Stockholm

The passionate activist, Sakharov laureate and in the last decade increasingly prolific filmmaker Oleh Sentsov’s Rhino. has been chosen as the top winner at the 32nd edition of the Stockholm International Film Festival, it was announced already Thursday – partly due to pandemic-related difficulties for the winners to be physically present and partly in order to schedule extra screenings of the awarded films. The powerful underworld portrayal of Ukraine's "wild 90s" will be awarded with the 2021 Bronze Horse at the official prize ceremony, taking place Sunday.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Becoming Mona triumphs in Arras

Presided by French filmmaker Vincent Garenq, the jury of the competition at the 22nd Arras Film Festival (which was a great popular success and notably touched a younger audience than before) handed the Golden Atlas - Grand Jury Prize to Becoming Mona. [. +. ]. by Sabine Lubbe Bakker and...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The GIFF rewards three singular personalities with nerves of steel

Now at its 27th edition, the Geneva International Film Festival (GIFF) is continually evolving, in step with the changes sweeping through the complex and ever mutating audiovisual world. Known for its Geneva Digital Market - the only Swiss market dedicated to audiovisual innovation - the GIFF presented its 30,000 or so attendees with a selection of 140 works, coming in all different formats. The Reflets d’Or awards in this year’s edition - which closed in style with the Swiss premiere of Eric Gravel’s latest film Full Time.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

13 film projects and 2 series grace the French-German Film Meetings line-up

The French-German Film Meetings (steered by UniFrance, German Films and the French-German Film Academy) are back to unspooling in person as their 19th edition kicks off today in Bonn. For two days, the state of the film and audiovisual industries on both sides of the Rhine will be examined and debated in detail, with a particular focus on public funding, collaboration with platforms, independent production, different possible approaches for enhancing diversity, film education and the lessons to be learned twenty years on from the signing of the French-German mini-treaty on co-production. But, needless to say, emphasis will also be placed on the works to come out of the co-production market and its 15 projects.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cineuropa.org

The European Film Awards unveil their first winners

The European Film Academy has announced eight winners who will be honoured at this year’s European Film Awards. A special, eight-member jury convened in Berlin and, based on the Feature Film Selection, decided on the winners in the categories of cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, make-up & hair, original score, sound and visual effects. The members of the jury were Danish cinematographer Camilla Hjelm, British VFX supervisor Matt Kasmir, Serbian editor Jelena Maksimovic, Italian costume designer Ursula Patzak, French sound designer Célia Sayaphoum, German production designer Francis "Kiko" Soeder, Turkish composer Başar Ünder and Dutch make-up artist Leendert van Nimwegen.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The curtain rises on the 20th RIFF - Rome Independent Film Festival

The 20th edition of the RIFF - Rome Independent Film Festival is kicking off today with the pre-opening screening of Silvia Brunelli’s first work The Miracle Child. , which was presented at the latest Venice Film Festival. Unspooling 18 - 26 November, and directed by Fabrizio Ferrari, the agenda of this year’s traditional Roman rendez-vous with contemporary, independent cinema will showcase 95 works in competition, whether feature films, documentaries or shorts, hailing from Italy, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, the USA, Canada, Burkina Faso and the Lebanon, boasting 21 world premieres, 9 European premieres and 45 Italian premieres, alongside a jam-packed programme of associated events, meetings and masterclasses.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

18 projects set to be showcased at the Les Arcs Film Festival’s Co-Production Village

Having only just unveiled the programme (read our article) for its 13th edition (running 11 – 18 December), the Les Arcs Film Festival has now revealed the larger part of its highly popular Industry Village (a yearly event bringing together 550+ participants from all over Europe), divulging the list of 18 European projects in development which are participating in the Co-Production Village, as well as the eight winners of its Talent Village. The festival’s Work in Progress selection will be announced at a later date.
MOVIES
Variety

Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Venice Competition Pic ‘Captain Volkonogov Escaped’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Stalin-era stylish thriller “Captain Volkonogov Escaped,” which world premiered in competition at Venice and earned stellar reviews. Sold by Memento International (“A Hero,” “Call Me By Your Name”), the film will have its North American premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival. Penned and directed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov, the film stars rising Russian actor Yuri Borisov (“Compartment 6,” “Petrov’s Flu”) as Captain Volkonogov, a well-respected law enforcer in the former Soviet Union who witnesses his colleagues being suspiciously questioned. Sensing that his turn will soon come, he plans...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Jeanne Brunfaut • Director, Wallonia-Brussels Federation Film and Audiovisual Centre

Cineuropa met with Jeanne Brunfaut, the director of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation Film and Audiovisual Centre, who looked back on the 17th French-Speaking Co-Production Meetings which were held in Brussels between the 10th and 12th of November, and organised in partnership with France’s CNC, SODEC, Telefilm Canada, Film Fund Luxembourg and the Swiss Federal Office for Culture.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Ten projects to be presented at the seventh MÁRGENES/WORK in Madrid

The Márgenes Madrid Independent Film Festival has announced the projects selected to take part in the 7th edition of MÁRGENES/WORK, its training and project development section: there are ten works –seven audiovisual and three review and research projects– originally from Spain (6 projects), Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. The choice of projects was made from more than 400 applications received from 18 Iberian American countries and Italy. The work sessions will take place from 16 to 21 November, with a team of professionals who will advise the participants on boosting their creative potential, as well as ensuring their access to the market and circulation. The audiovisual projects are candidates for the 1st La Casa Encendida Audiovisual Creation Award, with a 4000€ cash prize and sponsored by the Montemadrid Foundation, which support independent creation and new talent.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Kieron J Walsh • Director of The Racer

Having notably turned heads with When Brendan Met Trudy and Jump (both presented in Toronto in 2000 and 2012 respectively), Irish director Kieron J Walsh attended the 22nd Arras Film Festival with his latest opus The Racer. [. +. ]. , which screened in the European Discoveries section (and which...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Munich Film Up! welcomes its first participants

As was announced during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival (see the news), Munich Film Up!, an eight-month mentoring and residency programme, has been launched. Slovakia's Pop Up Film Residency is the exclusive creative partner, and the programme is an initiative by HFF München in partnership with Filmschoolfest Munich and the Filmfest München.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Series Rough Pitch - The Balkan Way launched as part of the Zagreb and Ljubljana Film Festivals

Inspired by the pilot “Writing European” project of the European Commission, the Series Rough Pitch - The Balkan Way event combines a pitching workshop and a final pitching session that is being broadcast through a live stream at noon on 16 November, as part of the industry programmes of the Zagreb Film Festival and the Ljubljana International Film Festival. The host and moderator is Croatian film promoter Martina Petrović, and the event is taking place in collaboration with the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Film Centre of Montenegro, with the support of the CED MEDIA Offices in Austria and Italy.
MOVIES
