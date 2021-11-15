Becoming Mona triumphs in Arras

The European Film Academy has announced eight winners who will be honoured at this year’s European Film Awards. A special, eight-member jury convened in Berlin and, based on the Feature Film Selection, decided on the winners in the categories of cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, make-up & hair, original score, sound and visual effects. The members of the jury were Danish cinematographer Camilla Hjelm, British VFX supervisor Matt Kasmir, Serbian editor Jelena Maksimovic, Italian costume designer Ursula Patzak, French sound designer Célia Sayaphoum, German production designer Francis "Kiko" Soeder, Turkish composer Başar Ünder and Dutch make-up artist Leendert van Nimwegen.
