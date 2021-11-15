ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becoming Mona triumphs in Arras

By Fabien Lemercier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresided by French filmmaker Vincent Garenq, the jury of the competition at the 22nd Arras Film Festival (which was a great popular success and notably touched a younger audience than before) handed the Golden Atlas - Grand Jury Prize to Becoming Mona. [. +. ]. by Sabine Lubbe Bakker...

The European Film Awards unveil their first winners

The European Film Academy has announced eight winners who will be honoured at this year’s European Film Awards. A special, eight-member jury convened in Berlin and, based on the Feature Film Selection, decided on the winners in the categories of cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, make-up & hair, original score, sound and visual effects. The members of the jury were Danish cinematographer Camilla Hjelm, British VFX supervisor Matt Kasmir, Serbian editor Jelena Maksimovic, Italian costume designer Ursula Patzak, French sound designer Célia Sayaphoum, German production designer Francis "Kiko" Soeder, Turkish composer Başar Ünder and Dutch make-up artist Leendert van Nimwegen.
MOVIES
Jeanne Brunfaut • Director, Wallonia-Brussels Federation Film and Audiovisual Centre

Cineuropa met with Jeanne Brunfaut, the director of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation Film and Audiovisual Centre, who looked back on the 17th French-Speaking Co-Production Meetings which were held in Brussels between the 10th and 12th of November, and organised in partnership with France’s CNC, SODEC, Telefilm Canada, Film Fund Luxembourg and the Swiss Federal Office for Culture.
MOVIES
13 film projects and 2 series grace the French-German Film Meetings line-up

The French-German Film Meetings (steered by UniFrance, German Films and the French-German Film Academy) are back to unspooling in person as their 19th edition kicks off today in Bonn. For two days, the state of the film and audiovisual industries on both sides of the Rhine will be examined and debated in detail, with a particular focus on public funding, collaboration with platforms, independent production, different possible approaches for enhancing diversity, film education and the lessons to be learned twenty years on from the signing of the French-German mini-treaty on co-production. But, needless to say, emphasis will also be placed on the works to come out of the co-production market and its 15 projects.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Margarethe von Trotta • Director

The German actress, scriptwriter and film director Margarethe von Trotta has received the first of the Mikeldi Honorary Awards at the 63rd Edition of the Zinebi - International Festival of Documentary and Short Film of Bilbao for a lifetime of movie-making. We spoke to her about her career, her profession, her films, her inspiration and her outlook on film and on the world.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arras#Triumphs#French#Dutch#Belgian#The Best Co Production#Flemish#Swiss#Berlinale#L Atelier Distribution#The European Competition#Finnish#Polish
The GIFF rewards three singular personalities with nerves of steel

Now at its 27th edition, the Geneva International Film Festival (GIFF) is continually evolving, in step with the changes sweeping through the complex and ever mutating audiovisual world. Known for its Geneva Digital Market - the only Swiss market dedicated to audiovisual innovation - the GIFF presented its 30,000 or so attendees with a selection of 140 works, coming in all different formats. The Reflets d’Or awards in this year’s edition - which closed in style with the Swiss premiere of Eric Gravel’s latest film Full Time.
MOVIES
Fox in a Hole pockets the Golden Olive in Lecce

[ + ] , directed by Arman T. Riahi, has won the Golden Olive - Cristina Soldano Award for Best Film at the 22nd edition of the European Film Festival, which unspooled in Lecce from 6 to 13 November, under the aegis of Alberto La Monica. Set in a juvenile detention centre, the film was singled out by the jury presided over by Mira Staleva and further composed of Bonifacio Angius, Marisella Rossetti, Teona Strugar Mitevska and Michele Venitucci, with the following explanation: “The theme of loneliness affects all the characters inhabiting this story. The only way of overcoming this lack of communication comes in the form of a common language which has no need for words. Music and painting open the door to expressiveness and freedom. In the film, this hope is transformed into certainty. Art always sets us free”.
MOVIES
Rhino and Lioness round up top Horse awards in Stockholm

The passionate activist, Sakharov laureate and in the last decade increasingly prolific filmmaker Oleh Sentsov’s Rhino. has been chosen as the top winner at the 32nd edition of the Stockholm International Film Festival, it was announced already Thursday – partly due to pandemic-related difficulties for the winners to be physically present and partly in order to schedule extra screenings of the awarded films. The powerful underworld portrayal of Ukraine's "wild 90s" will be awarded with the 2021 Bronze Horse at the official prize ceremony, taking place Sunday.
MOVIES
Bleach wins at Arras Days

At the end of an intensive day of pitching, the jury (Charles Tesson, Dennis Ruh and Dominique Welinski) of the 10th edition of the Arras Days, which hands out development support grants as part of the 22nd Arras Film Festival, awarded two sophomore feature film projects. The main grant (€7,500...
MOVIES
Alice Lesort and Katarzyna Siniarska • Presidents, Europa International

On the occasion of its annual conference which took place last week during the 18th Seville European Film Festival, Europa International elected two new co-presidents: Alice Lesort (Les Films du Losange) from France and Katarzyna Siniarska (New Europe Film Sales) from Poland. Also on the board are Sabine Chemaly (TF1 Studio), Paola Corvino (Intramovies), Jenny Walendy, (The Match Factory), Frédéric Corvez (Urban Distribution International) and Léo Teste (Film Constellation), with outgoing president Jean-Christophe Simon (Films Boutique) becoming treasurer. A review of the most sensitive issues for European international salespeople with the two new pilots of the association, which has now been in existence for ten years.
MOVIES
Interviews

Weekly feature introducing you to film professionals from all over Europe sorted by name. 6040 interviews available in total starting from 14/05/2002. Last updated on 19/11/2021. 639 interviews inserted in the last 12 months. LATEST. page: [1] 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ... 401 402 403 next. “Our...
MOVIES
Great Freedom gets the Golden Giraldillo at the Seville European Film Festival

[ + ] , helmed by Austria’s Sebastian Meise and channelling Jean Genet and RW Fassbinder, has emerged as the winning film at the 18th Seville European Film Festival, scooping the Golden Giraldillo. This was decreed by the jury of the Official Section, made up of Christos Nikou, Christian Petzold, María del Puy Alvarado, Cristina Hergueta and Ingvar Sigurdsson, “for its bravery and its sensitive portrayal of the struggle for freedom in a prison environment, which not only shows a historical reality, but also functions as a metaphor for the inner world of the protagonists”. This co-production between Austria and Germany also picked up the Best Actor Award for Franz Rogowski (most famous for his roles in Undine.
MOVIES
Kieron J Walsh • Director of The Racer

Having notably turned heads with When Brendan Met Trudy and Jump (both presented in Toronto in 2000 and 2012 respectively), Irish director Kieron J Walsh attended the 22nd Arras Film Festival with his latest opus The Racer. [. +. ]. , which screened in the European Discoveries section (and which...
MOVIES
18 projects set to be showcased at the Les Arcs Film Festival’s Co-Production Village

Having only just unveiled the programme (read our article) for its 13th edition (running 11 – 18 December), the Les Arcs Film Festival has now revealed the larger part of its highly popular Industry Village (a yearly event bringing together 550+ participants from all over Europe), divulging the list of 18 European projects in development which are participating in the Co-Production Village, as well as the eight winners of its Talent Village. The festival’s Work in Progress selection will be announced at a later date.
MOVIES
