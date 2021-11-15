Becoming Mona triumphs in Arras

[ + ] , directed by Arman T. Riahi, has won the Golden Olive - Cristina Soldano Award for Best Film at the 22nd edition of the European Film Festival, which unspooled in Lecce from 6 to 13 November, under the aegis of Alberto La Monica. Set in a juvenile detention centre, the film was singled out by the jury presided over by Mira Staleva and further composed of Bonifacio Angius, Marisella Rossetti, Teona Strugar Mitevska and Michele Venitucci, with the following explanation: “The theme of loneliness affects all the characters inhabiting this story. The only way of overcoming this lack of communication comes in the form of a common language which has no need for words. Music and painting open the door to expressiveness and freedom. In the film, this hope is transformed into certainty. Art always sets us free”.

