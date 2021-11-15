ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Procession’: Catholic Sexual Assault Survivors on Why They Relived Trauma Through Drama Therapy

By Eric Kohn
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been many movies about victims telling their stories for the first time, but “Procession” is one of the few to put survivors in control of the narrative itself. Filmmaker Robert...

www.imdb.com

Slate

Netflix’s Catholic Abuse Doc Offers a New Way to Represent Trauma

Procession begins where a lesser documentary might end, with a press conference at which three men go public with allegations of sexual abuse inside the Catholic church. But for its subjects, that moment, already decades in the making, is still only a beginning. Although proof that the church systematically enabled and covered up abuse in its ranks has existed for decades, a full reckoning has never been realized. Just this summer, a United Nations report concluded the Vatican still needed to be urged to “refrain from obstructive practices” in investigating past crimes. As angry as the movie’s survivors—there are six subjects in all—are at the priests who abused them, some of their most intense ire is directed at the independent review boards that were meant to mete out justice, and whose failure to do so is another gutting betrayal.
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
Robert Greene
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
BBC

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been arrested and recalled to prison, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said. He was released two months ago after spending 33 years in jail for murdering two teenage girls in the 1980s. It is understood Pitchfork, 61, was returned to custody on Friday...
CBS Sacramento

Pipers Plead Not Guilty In Roman Lopez Murder Investigation

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Jordan and Lindsay Piper, the dad and step-mom charged with murdering 11-year-old Roman Lopez last year in Placerville, say they are not guilty. The Pipers entered the pleas in Placer County. Roman was living with the Pipers and seven other kids in January 2020 when he was found dead in a bin in his family’s basement. The couple was arrested one year later on child abuse and torture charges. Lindsay is also charged with poisoning. Murder charges were added earlier this month after nearly two years of investigation into Roman’s death. Family members told CBS13 they know the kids who were living inside the house where Roman was living shared new information with police. The Pipers remain in jail with no chance of bail and are next expected in court on Dec. 17.
The Guardian

I fought for Sally Clark and other cot death mothers. I’m still haunted by their fate

Child abuse is an evil thing but it’s always worse when the perpetrator is the state. Twenty-two years ago this month, Sally Clark was convicted of murdering her two baby boys, Christopher and Harry, and blaming it on cot death. She was sentenced to life in prison. There was a secret sentence, crueller even than that. The murder charge meant that in the family court, behind closed doors, she lost the right to be a mother to her surviving son, and that extra cruelty broke her. The British state committed child abuse by depriving her third boy of his mother for no good reason.
Outsider.com

Metal Singer Killed in Bow-and-Arrow Attack: Report

On October 13, tragedy struck the Norwegian town of Kongsberg when a 37-year-old man killed five victims with a bow and arrow, including renowned metal singer, Andréa Meyer. Better known for her stage name, Negelhexë, the talented musician had several albums of her own. In the past, she’s also appeared in several other metal bands’ songs. Most notably, Meyer worked with Cradle of Filth with their song “The Principle of Evil Made Flesh” as well as Satyricon’s “Nemesis Divina.”
