Superhero Bits: Spider-Man No Way Home Gets A New Poster, DC's Got A New Shazam & More

By Ryan Scott
 5 days ago

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic...

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Trailer Swings Into the Multiverse

The secret is out. Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, swinging into theaters on December 17. "How do you tell someone that you're Spider-Man? Now everybody knows," says Peter Parker (Tom Holland), his identity revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons). Unmasked and unable to separate his normal life from his responsibilities as a superhero, Peter asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he's Spider-Man. When the sorcerer casts a dangerous spell that tampers with the stability of spacetime — and the Multiverse — Strange warns: "Be careful what you wish for, Parker."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shazam
Empire

New Spider–Man: No Way Home Poster Drops Ahead Of The Next Trailer

When our Spider-Man No Way Home cover was launched and we released some new pictures from the upcoming MCU movie, lots of people assumed we somehow also had the next trailer sequestered away in a vault and were scheming to keep it from them. Or that we had kidnapped the pets of several Sony and Marvel folk and were holding them for ransom so that the trailer didn't see the light of day (or the web). Neither of those were true (you can't prove it, at least), but we do at least know that the next trailer for the film will be released on Tuesday, as foretold by the coming of a new poster.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Covid After Dune Premiere, Impacting Aquaman 2 Filming

He may be pretty indestructible as DC's Aquaman, but Jason Momoa has proven he is only human after all, as he revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in lockdown. The actor put out a message on his instagram stories confirming the rumors that began circulating last week, that he had contracted the virus sometime after appearing at the premiere of Dune, and a video of the message has since been shared numerous times on Tiktok by fan accounts. This means that Momoa's current work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have been halted, putting the pressure on an already tight shooting schedule for the comic book sequel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home fans spot Easter egg ‘teasing return of Avengers villain’ in new poster

Fans think they have spotted a huge Easter egg in the latest poster for the forthcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home.The film, due out in December, will see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) fight foes from across the multiverse, including villains from past Spider-Man films.A trailer released earlier this year gave fans the first look at Alfred Molina’s return as Doctor Octopus, a role he first played in Spider-Man 2 back in 2004.Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin also made a vocal appearance, and can be seen in the background of the new poster.However, many fans also believed they had spotted...
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Poster Teases Tom Holland’s Multiverse Journey

The official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home teases Tom Holland’s Multiverse journey. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios unveiled the first official poster for the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new film, which features Tom Holland in his third standalone outing as the beloved webhead, will thrust him into an adventure with the Multiverse, thanks to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Ends Speculation About Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin Look

Rumor has it that Willem Dafoe will sport an entirely different Green Goblin suit in the MCU. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios broke the internet anew with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home's first official poster. The said promotional material comes one month before the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel hits cinemas and it pretty much confirms that more characters from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man universe, besides Doc Ock are going to be making appearances in the film.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Meet DC's new Shazam - the former Mary Marvel

Following a wave of new heroes stepping up to take on classic mantles, DC has announced that the one-time Mary Marvel will be graduating to become the new Shazam in a series, fittingly titled, The New Champion of Shazam!. First reported by Polygon, the four-issue The New Champion of Shazam! Will be written by Netflix's She-Ra head writer Josie Campbell, with art by Evan 'Doc' Shaner, who drew the fan-favorite Convergence: Shazam limited series.
COMICS
MovieWeb

Doctor Strange Joins Spider-Man in New No Way Home Poster Ahead of Tomorrow's Trailer

Marvel Studios has just released a new official poster for the highly anticipated Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home. This brand new poster was revealed only a week after the first official poster was revealed online, teasing the return of old foes that are set to appear in the upcoming film. With the previous poster teasing the return of Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, and Sandman while all surrounding the web slinger, the newest poster has added Doctor Strange into the mix, standing back-to-back with Spider-Man. You can take a look at the recently released poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home below!
MOVIES
Collider

Watch Tom Holland Get Emotional After Watching the New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer

I got to attend the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer launch fan event this evening in Los Angeles and not only did that mean I was one of the very first to see the new trailer for the film, but we were also treated to a conversation with the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. Making the event even more of a thrill, the Q&A was moderated by none other than Collider Movie Club’s Coy Jandreau!
LOS ANGELES, CA
GamesRadar+

New Spider-Man: No Way Home clip reveals more of Spidey and Doctor Strange's fight

A new Spider-Man: No Way Home clip has given a better look at a fight between Spidey and Doctor Strange. In the footage, which you can see below, Tom Holland's Peter Parker attempts to swing away from Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. "This is why I never had kids," Strange snarks, as he magically gets hold of Spider-Man – and slams his astral form free. (H/T Screen Rant)
MOVIES

