Beginning Monday, Nov. 22, East Lincoln Way will be reduced to a single eastbound lane from just east of the South Skunk River bridge to the frontage road across from the Bobcat of Ames dealership. This lane closure is needed to allow pavement removal and boring operations for the construction of a sanitary force main along the south side of East Lincoln Way. All side roads and business accesses will remain open during the lane closure. The lane closure and completion of the boring operation is expected to take three weeks.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO