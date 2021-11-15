Bleach wins at Arras Days

One of the titles world-premiered in the international competition of this year’s Thessaloniki Film Festival was Dimitris Kanellopoulos’ drama Pack of Sheep. This feature, penned by the Arcadia-born sound engineer-turned-director, is based on a very simple premise. Thanasis (played by Dimitris Lalos) is unable to pay off his €40,000 debt to an old loan shark called Stelios (Giorgos Valais). The man finds out that Apostolis (Aris Servelatis), the owner of a convenience store and the husband of his lover Georgia (Vivi Petsi), cannot pay Stelios either. Thus, he asks him to work together with a bunch of other debtors to put pressure on their Shylock in order to strike a better deal.
