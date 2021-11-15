ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleach wins at Arras Days

By Fabien Lemercier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of an intensive day of pitching, the jury (Charles Tesson, Dennis Ruh and Dominique Welinski) of the 10th edition of the Arras Days, which hands out development support grants as part of the 22nd Arras Film Festival, awarded two sophomore feature film projects. The main grant...

Pack of Sheep

One of the titles world-premiered in the international competition of this year’s Thessaloniki Film Festival was Dimitris Kanellopoulos’ drama Pack of Sheep. This feature, penned by the Arcadia-born sound engineer-turned-director, is based on a very simple premise. Thanasis (played by Dimitris Lalos) is unable to pay off his €40,000 debt to an old loan shark called Stelios (Giorgos Valais). The man finds out that Apostolis (Aris Servelatis), the owner of a convenience store and the husband of his lover Georgia (Vivi Petsi), cannot pay Stelios either. Thus, he asks him to work together with a bunch of other debtors to put pressure on their Shylock in order to strike a better deal.
Rodrigo Cortés • Director of Love Gets a Room

Rodrigo Cortés is sporting unexpectedly long hair –as a result of the pandemic, he claims– after his usual shaved-headed look of our previous meetings: “You can’t work in films without grey hairs: they’re always there”, he jokes at the Seville European Film Festival, where he has just presented his new feature film, Love Gets a Room.
Becoming Mona triumphs in Arras

Presided by French filmmaker Vincent Garenq, the jury of the competition at the 22nd Arras Film Festival (which was a great popular success and notably touched a younger audience than before) handed the Golden Atlas - Grand Jury Prize to Becoming Mona. [. +. ]. by Sabine Lubbe Bakker and...
Interviews

Weekly feature introducing you to film professionals from all over Europe sorted by name. 6040 interviews available in total starting from 14/05/2002. Last updated on 19/11/2021. 639 interviews inserted in the last 12 months. LATEST. page: [1] 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ... 401 402 403 next. “Our...
#Venice Film Festival#Feature Film#Arras Days#The Arras Film Festival#Kosovar#Turkish
Margarethe von Trotta • Director

The German actress, scriptwriter and film director Margarethe von Trotta has received the first of the Mikeldi Honorary Awards at the 63rd Edition of the Zinebi - International Festival of Documentary and Short Film of Bilbao for a lifetime of movie-making. We spoke to her about her career, her profession, her films, her inspiration and her outlook on film and on the world.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
Natalie Morales signs off from TODAY with a heartfelt farewell note

Goodbyes are never easy, but they do give us a rare opportunity to look back at what came before them with clarity and gratitude. TODAY's Natalie Morales gave us all that opportunity Friday morning, as she said farewell to both her Studio 1A family and to the viewers who’ve made her 22 years at NBC so special.
Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
Pink Undergoes Major Surgery

Pink is recovering after she underwent a major surgery. The three-time Grammy Award winner detailed her "brutal recovery" in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that she underwent hip surgery at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado last week. The singer, who said she will be on crutches for the next six weeks, said she is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure.
Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown Clash Over Holiday Plans: ‘There’s No Optimism’

Trouble at Coyote Pass. Plenty of families had to readjust their 2020 holiday plans because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Browns of Sister Wives were no exception. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the season 16 premiere of the TLC series, Kody Brown gathers his four wives — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown — to share his thoughts on what the family should do for Christmas.
Gorilla Glue Girl Records Song About Ordeal, Snubbed by Nicki Minaj

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco -- only now, she's doing it with a beat, and she's recorded it ... notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj. Tessica Brown is releasing her very own track, remixing snippets from her original viral...
House of Gucci: Salma Hayek recalls ‘mortifying’ experience of filming mud bath scene with Lady Gaga

Salma Hayek has reflected on the scene she struggled with the most when filming House of Gucci.The actor plays Pina Auriemma in the new film, a friend and confidant of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani – the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hayek explained that she was set to shoot a scene in a spa with Gaga in which their characters share a mud bath.“I’ve never done a mud bath – which, by the way,...
