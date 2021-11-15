ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Warped & Faded Reveals The Origins Of Exploitation Cinema — Read An Excerpt Here [Exclusive]

By Jeff Ewing
 5 days ago

Before it expanded into a growing national film chain integrated with the Austin, Texas festival circuit, the Alamo Drafthouse began as a simple single-screen theater....

Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
WARPED & FADED review: Mondo’s new book is a gorgeous and indispensable guide to cult cinema

Edited by Kier-La Janisse, Warped & Faded is a love letter to cult cinema. We are currently living through a golden age for genre cinema lovers. Affordable streaming services like Shudder, Arrow, and The Criterion Channel regularly showcase previously hard-to-find or under-seen horror and action films from around the world, while labels like Arrow Video, Vinegar Syndrome, Severin Films, and AGFA are releasing new restorations and beautiful box sets of films that had often only been available via terrible-looking bootlegs (if at all).
John Swab on the Crime Drama Ida Red [Exclusive Interview]

After his crime drama based on true events with Body Brokers, John Swab stuck with the crime drama genre with the fictional narrative film Ida Red. This crime indie film used many cast members from Swab’s previous films to tell a story about a son resorting to violent crimes to help get the family’s dying mother out of prison.
‘Hurt’ Poster: ‘The Strangers’ Producer Slices Into Haunted Hayride Slasher [Exclusive]

Shotgun Shack Pictures founder Sonny Mallhi has produced films such as The Strangers and the critically acclaimed The Dark and the Wicked. However, this time he gets in the director’s chair for Hurt, available in theaters and to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms through Gravitas Ventures on December 10, 2021.
Edward Drake on Hunting Victims For Sport in Apex [Exclusive Interview]

Sport hunters will eventually grow tired of hunting wild animals of rhinoceros, elephants, and lions. For decades in Hollywood, films are fascinated with sports hunters going after humans as demonstrated in 1932’s The Most Dangerous Game, 1945’s A Game of Death, and even the most talked-about film during last year’s pandemic with The Hunt.
Gaurav Seth on Doppelgangers in Multiverse [Exclusive Interview]

The multiverse may be farfetched. However, the idea of multiple universes and doppelgangers are believed by many as we may not be alone. In the sci-fi film Multiverse, director, and writer Gaurav Seth crafted a thriller that has doppelgangers hunting for themselves for the fight for survival. The movie stars...
How the Wild West Gets Vivid and Weird in ‘Chained to the Grave’ Horror-Western Graphic Novel [Exclusive]

IDW Publishing’s new miniseries Chained to the Grave united the western and horror subgenres through a vibrant, colorful style atypical of both genres. Initially released as five individual issues earlier this year, Chained to the Grave collects the story into one graphic novel set for release on December 28, 2021. Ahead of its release, IDW shared an exclusive look at the supernatural western’s creative process, from the script stage to the finished pages.
WARPED AND FADED: Diving Into Alamo's Weird Wednesday

I usually bristle when I see people championing the VHS format; like any good movie fan, I had a collection of bulky analog tapes in the '80s and '90s, but once DVD came along, I began the process of converting and never looked back. And why would I? The cropping/pan and scan presentation alone was despicable; it was only toward the end of the format's reign that the studios (and a few boutique labels like Anchor Bay) began releasing letterboxed versions on the regular. So that, along with the murky transfers and oft-questionable audio presentation, made it an inferior choice no matter how you slice it. I was happy to be rid of it once better options came along. As we are now three tech generations past VHS, I am baffled when I see someone proudly watching the likes of The Thing or DVD-era releases like Scream on this lousy format. Why are they doing these films - and their creators - such a disservice?
‘So Late So Soon’ Review: Aging Artists Face Realities of Mortality and Marriage in Beautiful Doc

The couple at the center of Daniel Hymanson’s documentary “So Late So Soon” often compare themselves to a mouse and an alligator. The characterization feels apt for Jackie and Don Seiden, two aging artists who’ve occupied a multicolored Victorian home in Chicago for decades. Jackie scurries around, dancing, dusting, and decorating their house with found objects from Furbies to vintage suitcases — all in pastel hues of pink, purple, blue, or yellow. Don, meanwhile, sits in his chair as he reads and sketches, like an alligator, he says, waiting “for things to pass me by.” He couldn’t be more out of place in Jackie’s candy-colored wonderland, and it’s this opposition that seems to fuel their fascination with one another, as well as their somewhat frequent feuds, as they navigate the ups and downs of aging, artistic creation, and long-term cohabitation.
‘Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time’ Review: A Portrait of the Fabled Writer Who Turned Darkness Into Play

“Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” is two documentaries in one. It’s a film about the life and work of Kurt Vonnegut, and on that score it covers most of the bases and captures what it was that made Vonnegut the quintessential pop-philosopher novelist of his era — the quips and catchphrases and sci-fi curlicues, the whimsically upbeat cynicism of his chain-smoking Mark-Twain-of-the-counterculture image, the way that, in “Slaughterhouse-Five” (1969), he took his experiences as a witness to the bombing of Dresden in World War II and turned them into a mythology of war that caught the despair and bitter insanity of the Vietnam era, and the fact that he wrote fervently, obsessively, but always in the spry, plainspoken, wit-as-dry-as-kindling voice of the Midwestern scion of Indianapolis he was. If you want a handy primer on one of the fabled writers of his time, “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” will more than do.
Andrea Riseborough’s Psychological Thriller ‘Here Before’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has landed rights to “Here Before,” a psychological thriller starring Andrea Riseborough. When the deal closes, Saban Films will distribute the movie in North America, South Africa and its global partner Defiant Screen Entertainment will handle Australia and New Zealand. First-time feature filmmaker Stacey Gregg wrote and directed “Here Before,” which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. Along with Riseborough, the cast includes Jonjo O’Neill (“The Fall”), Martin McCann (“Calibre”), Eileen O’Higgins (“Brooklyn”) and newcomer Niamh Dornan. In “Here Before,” Riseborough plays Laura, a grieving mother who becomes emotionally affected by the presence of her new neighbors’ young...
“It Always Seems That the Film Comes Together When You Just Go About Doing It”: Abel Ferrara on the Ethan Hawke-Starring Zeros and Ones

“Jesus was just another solider, another war casualty — but on who’s side?” That’s military man JJ, played by Ethan Hawke, in voiceover as he walks the Covid-deserted streets of Rome in Abel Ferrara’s new Zeros and Ones. There’s a terrorist plot to blow up the Vatican but JJ’s got a more personal (and possibly intertwined) mission as well: his twin revolutionary brother, Justin (also Hawke), has been captured, and JJ’s nocturnal journey is an attempt to rescue him and possibly find some sort of spiritual salvation along the way. But the above is just the most reductive parsing of […]
