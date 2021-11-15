Warped & Faded Reveals The Origins Of Exploitation Cinema — Read An Excerpt Here [Exclusive]

I usually bristle when I see people championing the VHS format; like any good movie fan, I had a collection of bulky analog tapes in the '80s and '90s, but once DVD came along, I began the process of converting and never looked back. And why would I? The cropping/pan and scan presentation alone was despicable; it was only toward the end of the format's reign that the studios (and a few boutique labels like Anchor Bay) began releasing letterboxed versions on the regular. So that, along with the murky transfers and oft-questionable audio presentation, made it an inferior choice no matter how you slice it. I was happy to be rid of it once better options came along. As we are now three tech generations past VHS, I am baffled when I see someone proudly watching the likes of The Thing or DVD-era releases like Scream on this lousy format. Why are they doing these films - and their creators - such a disservice?

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO