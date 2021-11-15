IATSE Members Approve Contracts: The Strike Threat Is Over, but Labor Strife Won’t Go Away

IATSE president Matthew Loeb, in what could be his final message to his members before they vote this weekend on a tentative agreement for a new film and contract, is urging them to vote “Yes” on ratification. “You have recently been provided with information related to the renegotiation of the Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement,” he said in a statement posted Thursday on the union’s website. “You now have the opportunity to vote on the new terms of your contract. I recommend you carefully review the information on the new agreement and vote in favor of its ratification.” It’s a familiar message that the...

