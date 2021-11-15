ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

IATSE Members Approve Contracts: The Strike Threat Is Over, but Labor Strife Won’t Go Away

By Chris Lindahl
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIATSE members have voted to ratify two new three-year contracts with the AMPTP, ending the possibility of a strike that would have severely disrupted production. But the vote was close, confirming the...

Deadline

IATSE President Matthew Loeb Urges Members To Ratify New Contract; Opponents Of Pact Increasingly Dissatisfied With Union’s Messaging

IATSE president Matthew Loeb, in what could be his final message to his members before they vote this weekend on a tentative agreement for a new film and contract, is urging them to vote “Yes” on ratification. “You have recently been provided with information related to the renegotiation of the Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement,” he said in a statement posted Thursday on the union’s website. “You now have the opportunity to vote on the new terms of your contract. I recommend you carefully review the information on the new agreement and vote in favor of its ratification.” It’s a familiar message that the...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

As IATSE Votes on Contract Ratification, Union Members Wrestle with the Lessons of ‘Rust’

After Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of “Rust,” many of the cinematographer’s fellow IATSE members saw the tragedy as a cautionary tale. With allegations that producers put budget ahead of safety and crew that walked off the job in protest of working conditions, members say “Rust” was an obvious disaster in the making, one that might have been prevented with fundamental, industrywide change — the theme of the union’s grassroots movement that saw 98 percent of its voting membership approve strike ratification. But less than a week before Hutchins’ death, IATSE and the AMPTP struck a deal that fell...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iatse#Presidential Elections#Strife#Amptp#Electoral College
The Portland Mercury

IATSE Members Narrowly Voted to Ratify New Contract, Ending Strike Threat. What's Next For Portland Film Set Workers?

In a closely watched vote, national members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) have voted to ratify a new three-year agreement. The vote by the labor union representing more than 150,000 workers in the entertainment industry—including hundreds based in the Pacific Northwest—also takes a looming strike threat off the table.
PORTLAND, OR
thestand.org

IATSE members ratify contracts that boost wages, conditions

Contracts address quality-of-life issues such as rest and meal breaks, boost revenues from streaming, include raises for all members, and lift those at the bottom to a living wage. The following is from IATSE:. LOS ANGELES (Nov. 16, 2021) — Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving...
LABOR ISSUES
KABC

IATSE Votes To Ratify New Contract

(Los Angeles, CA) — A tentative three-year union contract is now ratified in a closely-watched vote in Hollywood. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees just finished voting on a proposed deal with TV and Film producers. The union, typically referred to by its acronym IATSE , almost went on strike last month. Members were upset with working conditions and pay. A last-minute deal was reached between union leaders and producers, which increases pay and provides longer breaks between shifts. The rank and file members have been voting since last week. The 60-thousand or so workers include cinematographers, designers, grips and other behind the scenes employees across the nation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wibqam.com

Deere strike to end as workers vote to approve contract

(Reuters) – A majority of Deere & Co’s striking workers on Wednesday voted to approve a modified contract proposed by the farm equipment maker, ending a near six-week strike, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak...
LABOR ISSUES
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
Laist.com

Hollywood Union Members Narrowly Approve New IATSE Contract

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Hollywood loves nail-biters in movies and television series. When it comes to contract voting, though, it’s far less comfortable with a close call.
ENTERTAINMENT
630 WMAL

Strike at John Deere to end as UAW members ratify contract offer

More than 10,000 workers at John Deere will end a five-week strike and return to work after voting nearly two-to-one in favor of an offer very similar to one they rejected at the start of this month. The United Auto Workers union announced Wednesday that 61% of members at Deere...
LABOR ISSUES
CNN

Film production workers narrowly approve new contracts, averting a massive strike

New York (CNN Business) — Unionized film production workers have narrowly agreed to new contracts, removing the threat of a strike that could have brought production to a halt nationwide. The deals cover technicians, artisans and craftspeople who perform a wide variety of non-acting and non-directing jobs for feature films,...
ADVOCACY
Deadline

IATSE Members Ratify New Film & TV Contracts; Rebuke To Union Leaders As L.A. Deal Loses Popular Vote

UPDATED with AMPTP statement: IATSE members have ratified their new film and TV contracts, averting a showdown with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after contentious negotiations that began six months ago. However, union leadership suffered a harsh rebuke as L.A. locals rejected the deal in the popular vote. “From start to finish, from preparation to ratification, this has been a democratic process to win the very best contracts,” said IATSE International President Matthew Loeb in a statement today. “The vigorous debate, high turnout, and close election, indicates we have an unprecedented movement-building opportunity to educate members on our...
MOVIES
