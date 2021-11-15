IATSE Members Approve Contracts: The Strike Threat Is Over, but Labor Strife Won’t Go Away

(Los Angeles, CA) — A tentative three-year union contract is now ratified in a closely-watched vote in Hollywood. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees just finished voting on a proposed deal with TV and Film producers. The union, typically referred to by its acronym IATSE , almost went on strike last month. Members were upset with working conditions and pay. A last-minute deal was reached between union leaders and producers, which increases pay and provides longer breaks between shifts. The rank and file members have been voting since last week. The 60-thousand or so workers include cinematographers, designers, grips and other behind the scenes employees across the nation.
