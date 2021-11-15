Only Human

We are living through the dawn of a new phase in human history. We are about to make our relationship with the Earth the most important aspect of our lives. This is the inevitable outcome of our behaviour. We know about our impacts on the climate and on biodiversity, the degradation of soils, the loss of ancient forests, or the myriad other effects of human beings on the living systems of the Earth. And there can be no doubt that these disruptions to the Earth have reached a scale where wholesale transformation of human culture is inevitable. We may take the hard route, refusing to bend, ignoring the science, causing terrible and lasting change to the atmosphere and rendering enormous numbers of creatures extinct. Or we could go an easier way, acknowledging our situation, learning to feel our relationship with the Earth and finding better ways to live. The result, whatever the path taken, will be the same. We are about to enter an Earth-centred phase of human existence.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO