Only Human

By Vittoria Scarpa
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomo Faber, Homo Ludens, Homo Ridens… these are just a few of the types of human beings portrayed in Macedonian director Igor Ivanov’s third feature film Only Human. , which scooped the Cineuropa Prize at the Lecce European Film Festival. It’s a picture-based anthropological treatise, of sorts, interweaving six stories whose...

The Milkman of Human Kindness

For about six months now, I’ve been wondering how to write about mlíko, and I still don’t have a good answer. In part I have trouble figuring out what to say because the terminology—both normal words and jargon in two languages—feels overly complex. People will point out that mlíko is the Czech word for milk, but that’s not quite right: The Czech word for milk is actually mléko, while “mlíko” is a common slang pronunciation. Lager cultists will explain that mlíko is the name of the all-foam pour that comes out of a Czech side-pull (or side-pour) tap, and that’s correct enough, but the Czech term for a side-pull or side-pour faucet is Lukr kohout (“Lukr tap”), after Lukr, the company that makes them, and that doesn’t have any connotation related to “side” in it. (And for what it’s worth, the next model of Lukr’s ball-valve tap has a handle that rotates over the top, back to front, which means there’s even less “side” to that one.)
BELGIUM
Do Not Argue with the Staff at the Baths

Like most of Ivan Cherkelov’s films, which are barely known outside of Bulgaria, his latest has had a difficult path to distribution, too, this time owing to the pandemic. Although it was completed in 2020, Do Not Argue with the Staff at the Baths. [. +. ]. has been screened...
MOVIES
‘Squid Game’ Probes Humanity

Korean TV series Squid Game has taken the world by storm. The show follows a group of poverty-stricken, financially-challenged people as they are given the opportunity to compete against one another in simple playground games for 38 million dollars. However, the game comes with a price; if they should lose, they’re killed. The show has a captivating plot and premise that keeps the viewer on the edge of their seat every minute, though many are critical of the show’s extreme exhibition of violence. Squid Game is on track to be the most watched show in Netflix history, beating out sensations like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Money Heist.
TV SERIES
“Eternals” Ponders the Worth of Humanity

Marvel’s newest film, “Eternals,” was released in theaters on Nov. 5 to much anticipation. The film raises the stakes for the Marvel universe significantly, but amidst all that cosmic chaos still remains grounded through the performances of its diverse cast. The film spans 7,000 years of the said Eternals’ lives,...
MOVIES
#Humanism#Macedonian#Amans
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Discovery

The World’s Deadliest Bird Used to be a Pet

The southern cassowary is known as the world’s most dangerous bird. Native to the forests of New Guinea and Northern Australia, in captivity the bird displays extreme aggression. Close descendants of velociraptors, the fierce dinosaurs featured in Jurassic Park, cassowaries have been documented fatally wounding other animals and even humans,...
ANIMALS
Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Monarch Has No Plans To Abdicate Throne Unless She Gets Alzheimer's Or Have A Stroke

Queen Elizabeth will not abdicate the throne unless her health conditions do not allow her to do so. Queen Elizabeth II has dedicated her whole life to the British monarchy. Due to her recent health scare, there were rumors if she would abdicate and make way for her son, Prince Charles. However, that is unlikely to happen because the monarch has plans to step down unless she can no longer carry the job.
CELEBRITIES
The Three Phases of Human History

We are living through the dawn of a new phase in human history. We are about to make our relationship with the Earth the most important aspect of our lives. This is the inevitable outcome of our behaviour. We know about our impacts on the climate and on biodiversity, the degradation of soils, the loss of ancient forests, or the myriad other effects of human beings on the living systems of the Earth. And there can be no doubt that these disruptions to the Earth have reached a scale where wholesale transformation of human culture is inevitable. We may take the hard route, refusing to bend, ignoring the science, causing terrible and lasting change to the atmosphere and rendering enormous numbers of creatures extinct. Or we could go an easier way, acknowledging our situation, learning to feel our relationship with the Earth and finding better ways to live. The result, whatever the path taken, will be the same. We are about to enter an Earth-centred phase of human existence.
SCIENCE
Pack of Sheep

One of the titles world-premiered in the international competition of this year’s Thessaloniki Film Festival was Dimitris Kanellopoulos’ drama Pack of Sheep. This feature, penned by the Arcadia-born sound engineer-turned-director, is based on a very simple premise. Thanasis (played by Dimitris Lalos) is unable to pay off his €40,000 debt to an old loan shark called Stelios (Giorgos Valais). The man finds out that Apostolis (Aris Servelatis), the owner of a convenience store and the husband of his lover Georgia (Vivi Petsi), cannot pay Stelios either. Thus, he asks him to work together with a bunch of other debtors to put pressure on their Shylock in order to strike a better deal.
MOVIES
Metal Singer Killed in Bow-and-Arrow Attack: Report

On October 13, tragedy struck the Norwegian town of Kongsberg when a 37-year-old man killed five victims with a bow and arrow, including renowned metal singer, Andréa Meyer. Better known for her stage name, Negelhexë, the talented musician had several albums of her own. In the past, she’s also appeared in several other metal bands’ songs. Most notably, Meyer worked with Cradle of Filth with their song “The Principle of Evil Made Flesh” as well as Satyricon’s “Nemesis Divina.”
MUSIC
Intersectionality and Human Rights

Johanna Bond, the Sydney and Frances Lewis Professor of Law at Washington and Lee, recently published a book drawing on decades of research and on-the-ground experience with the application of feminist legal theory in international human rights work. The book, “Global Intersectionality and Contemporary Human Rights” (Oxford University Press), argues...
LEXINGTON, VA

