Daaaaaang, what did I do to deserve the drama gods gifting me with such eye candy so early in the morning. The first BTS stills have leaked of upcoming medical fantasy drama Ghost Doctor, and yes the male lead is both a ghost and a doctor heh. The drama stars Rain, Kim Bum, and UEE in what I call the shortest named main cast trio ever but with plenty of charisma and appeal in different ways. Rain starts off the drama arrogant and selfish and through a soul switch with another totally opposite doctor then growth and hijinks ensue. It sounds like the first half of Doctor Strange with a different type of magic to lead to the comeuppance. I love seeing both male leads in the same frame looking super sharp, and UEE will be sporting a cute almost bob in her character styling. Of course the post is going to end with the obligatory Kim Bum mega dimple pictures as he does double Vs for fans while wearing scrubs and a white coat.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO