“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” Hwang told the Associated Press last night when asked about a second season on the red carpet at a screening of the Netflix series in Los Angeles. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.” Hwang added that it was too early to offer any concrete details other than that lead actor Lee Jung-jae will return as main character Seong Gi-hun. “I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world,” Hwang said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO