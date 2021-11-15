‘Licorice Pizza’ Review: Paul Thomas Anderson’s Coming-of-Age Comedy Is a Perfect Slice of ’70s Nostalgia

Paul Thomas Anderson channels the spirt of Robert Altman for this San Fernando Valley 70s-set story of young love. Dir/scr: Paul Thomas Anderson. US. 2021. 133 mins. A study of young love in Southern California in the 1970s, Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age story is fully immersive and pleasingly laidback. Making her acting debut, musician Alana Haim creates a marvellous portrait of a disaffected twentysomething struggling to find direction, reluctantly falling into the orbit of a smooth-talking teenager (Cooper Hoffman) who is determined to woo her. With shades of Robert Altman’s freewheeling spirit embedded in this tale of politicians, Hollywood producers and waterbeds, Licorice Pizza gains momentum as its ambles along, resulting in Anderson’s gentlest, most endearing picture to date.
