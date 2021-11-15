ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Licorice Pizza’ Review: Paul Thomas Anderson’s Coming-of-Age Comedy Is a Perfect Slice of ’70s Nostalgia

By David Ehrlich
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Valentine is 15 going on 30, Alana Kane is “25” but in air quotes that basically allow her to be whatever it might say on her eventual dream ticket out of Encino,...

thewoodyshow.com

Alana Haim Praised For Her Debut Acting Role In 'Licorice Pizza'

Directed by critically acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson, an early screening of Licorice Pizza has garnered a ton of positive buzz. While there are multiple big-name stars in this film, including Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn, much of the praise focused on Alana's performance, as well her co-star, Cooper Hoffman, who is also making his feature film debut in Licorice Pizza. For those who may not know, Cooper is the son of the late Academy Award-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Paul Thomas Anderson Doesn't Care If You Stream His Movies

Filmmakers and film-lovers often encourage people to see movies on the biggest screen possible. It's become a common refrain that accompanies the release of movies like Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," all the more so as the pandemic has sapped away business from theaters. Two years ago, when Martin Scorsese was making the promotional rounds for his Netflix film, "The Irishman," he said to people via Popcorn with Peter Travers: "Please don't look at it on a phone, please. An iPad, a big iPad, maybe."
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Let’s Wait it Out on ‘Licorice Pizza’

By now, we’ve had countless reactions for “Licorice Pizza” on social media. The most honest writeup you will find is the one I posted on Sunday. Reviews are still embargoed. With all this glowing praise, please take into consideration that not many critics have actually seen Paul Thomas Anderson’s film. This weekend’s screenings were mostly solely for the Writers/Directors guilds and a lucky few who managed to score a ticket. Many of them know PTA or just have sheer respect for their fellow craftsman.
RESTAURANTS
Slate

Netflix’s Power of the Dog Is One of the Best Movies of 2021

The New Zealand-born auteur Jane Campion has to be counted among the most literary of all working filmmakers. Of the eight features she has written and directed over the course of her nearly four-decade career, half have been adaptations of books: An Angel at my Table, The Portrait of a Lady, In the Cut, and now The Power of the Dog, based on a long-neglected 1967 novel by the American Western writer Thomas Savage. Two of the eight have been biopics about individual authors. Not all Campion scripts are wordy—the spare, elliptical dialogue in The Power of the Dog is anything but—but a Campion film tends to have a compactness of story and density of observation that makes it unfold like a novel.
TV SHOWS
thepostathens.com

Album Review: Sam Evian’s ‘Time to Melt’ evokes nostalgia, reassurance, introspectiveness

New Yorker Sam Evian is back with his third album, Time to Melt. The singer, songwriter and producer has completed his previous two albums with purpose. Evian’s second album, You, Forever, was released in 2018 and quickly became voted as the best summer road trip playlist that year. After a bit of a hiatus, Sam Evian’s Time to Melt is ready to be streamed.
MUSIC
Literary Hub

Reddit thinks Thomas Pynchon might be secretly ghost-tweeting for Paul Thomas Anderson.

This week, a Lit Hub reader wrote in to inform me of what is at the very least an entertaining conspiracy theory unspooling over at the Thomas Pynchon subreddit (where the upvotes are +1 Pynchon head and the downvotes are -1 Pynchon head, naturally). Here’s the gist: Paul Thomas Anderson (who adapted Pynchon’s Inherent Vice in 2014) is promoting his latest movie, Licorice Pizza, which apparently features a producer character named Sam Harpoon, who seems to be played by an uncredited Ben Stiller.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Paul Thomas Anderson Cites Fast Times at Ridgemont High as a Licorice Pizza Inspiration, Lists Venom 2 as 2021 Favorite

Licorice Pizza, beloved director Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly anticipated new film, has been the talk of the town. Ever since it was announced, details of the feature remained largely under wraps but things have slowly begun to emerge since its first trailer. Luckily for all of us, Variety sat down this week with Anderson and talked juicy LP deets.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

New Teaser for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza Announces NY & LA 70mm Tickets On Sale Now

It’s hard to believe we’re only two weeks away from a new Paul Thomas Anderson film, but, indeed, Licorice Pizza will be served up to select audiences on November 26 and now the release plans have been clarified. The film will first roll out exclusively in 70mm at the below four locations (one in Los Angeles and three in New York City) and tickets are on sale now. Then, it’ll get a major wide release in around 2,000 theaters on Christmas Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theplaylist.net

Paul Thomas Anderson Says His Family Is “Marvel-Obsessed” & Praises ‘Venom 2’ And ‘Shang-Chi’

Paul Thomas Anderson is a film fan. I mean, that much is probably obvious given his chosen career path, of course. However, more than that, he also seems like a true movie buff—a guy that is willing to watch whatever movie is put in front of him and never look down on something because of its genre or the actors involved. He’s just ready to give any film a shot. This is why he’s willing to name-drop Marvel superhero movies next to Palme d’Or winners and prestige biopics when listing his recent film recommendations.
MOVIES
themusicuniverse.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ soundtrack features The Doors, David Bowie, others

Republic Records announces the release of the Licorice Pizza Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally on November 26th followed by CD and a limited edition first-edition pressing LP on December 10th. A special red vinyl will be available at indie record stores. The 20 track album features songs by David Bowie,...
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Interview (Video): Paul Thomas Anderson

A half-hour post-screening Q&A with the writer-director of Licorice Pizza. After a recent screening of Licorice Pizza at the Regency Westwood Theater in Los Angeles, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson participated in a half-hour Q&A session. The first part of the video is a bit shaky, but it settles down. A...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Paul Thomas Anderson Originally Wanted Sean Penn For Crucial Roles In ‘Boogie Nights’ & ‘Punch-Drunk Love’

When you watch the trailer for the new Paul Thomas Anderson film, “Licorice Pizza,” the setting of mid-‘70s Southern California brings to mind films of that era and others from decades ago. It’s clear the filmmaker was influenced by his own youth as well as other teen films. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson explains which films influenced his “Licorice Pizza” and explains how Sean Penn’s inclusion is a long time coming.
MOVIES
Variety

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Evening With Silk Sonic’ Is a Luscious Blast of ’70s Soul: Album Review

It might have a core of ultra-rich high-calorie cheese, but the throwback song is a very specific and carefully calibrated art form. It must evoke and transcend the era it’s reviving in an affectionate or hilarious fashion (or both); it has to be a great song as well as a nostalgia trip for those who remember, and a vicarious saunter through a previous decade for those who don’t. Equally, the timing has to be right: You don’t want to bring back something that doesn’t feel particularly fresh or relevant at that moment (the standard 20-year nostalgia cycle is a reliable benchmark,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

‘She’s an absolute powerhouse’: Paul Thomas Anderson ‘dying’ to work with Olivia Colman

Paul Thomas Anderson has said he is “dying” to work with Oscar winner, Olivia Colman.Anderson, the director of films such as Boogie Nights and Phantom Thread, was asked by Variety which actors he wanted to work with and he named The Crown star.He told the publication: “Olivia Colman, she’s an absolute powerhouse.”Anderson also expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with Denzel Washington: “Denzel. There’s a white whale right there. That power, the scale of his movie-star power and range, that’s very exciting to think about working with.”The Oscar-nominated film director also said he was “anxious” to work with Joaquin Phoenix again...
CELEBRITIES
Screendaily

‘Licorice Pizza’: Review

Paul Thomas Anderson channels the spirt of Robert Altman for this San Fernando Valley 70s-set story of young love. Dir/scr: Paul Thomas Anderson. US. 2021. 133 mins. A study of young love in Southern California in the 1970s, Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age story is fully immersive and pleasingly laidback. Making her acting debut, musician Alana Haim creates a marvellous portrait of a disaffected twentysomething struggling to find direction, reluctantly falling into the orbit of a smooth-talking teenager (Cooper Hoffman) who is determined to woo her. With shades of Robert Altman’s freewheeling spirit embedded in this tale of politicians, Hollywood producers and waterbeds, Licorice Pizza gains momentum as its ambles along, resulting in Anderson’s gentlest, most endearing picture to date.
MOVIES

