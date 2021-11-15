‘Harry Potter’ Director Calls for the Release of Original 3-Hour ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ Cut

It may be a quiet Christmas at Hogwarts, but HBO Max is ringing in the new year with a Harry Potter celebration. On New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, HBO Max will premiere a reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. As the title suggests, it’s a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the very first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. All three of the main stars, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Emma Watson (Hermione), will join director Chris Columbus for “an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations.”
Comments / 0