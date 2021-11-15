ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Harry Potter’ Director Calls for the Release of Original 3-Hour ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ Cut

By Zack Sharf
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginal “Harry Potter” director Chris Columbus has been making the press rounds in celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” but it wasn’t until an interview with...

www.imdb.com

DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
imdb.com

The Heartwarming Reason Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Lost "Concentration" on Harry Potter Set

Harry Potter is how old?! It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint first made their film debuts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie adaptation in the beloved series. Back in 2001, the movie based on the best-selling books by J.K. Rowling hit theaters across the world and audiences fell in love with the movie about an orphaned boy who enrolls in a school of wizardry. Director Chris Columbus recently told Variety that the initial filming experience with the child actors playing Harry, Hermione and Ron was not necessarily magical. "In the first film, there was not a lot of professional...
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds explains how he ‘wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars’ on new film Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has explained how he “wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars” on new film Red Notice.The streaming service’s new release, which has a limited run in cinemas from today (5 November), stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. It is reportedly its most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.According to Gadot, Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining loads of takes.“We broke so many takes,”...
MOVIES
Mic

The Harry Potter cast is going back to Hogwarts, without J.K. Rowling

For a certain slice of Millennials, there is nothing that ushers in the holidays more than the Harry Potter movies. This year’s holiday season will be capped off with a new celebration of the franchise that will also make those same fans feel extremely old: today, 20 years to the day of the first film’s U.S. premiere, HBO Max announced a big cast reunion special that will air this upcoming New Year’s and celebrate the milestone anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
MOVIES
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Covid After Dune Premiere, Impacting Aquaman 2 Filming

He may be pretty indestructible as DC's Aquaman, but Jason Momoa has proven he is only human after all, as he revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in lockdown. The actor put out a message on his instagram stories confirming the rumors that began circulating last week, that he had contracted the virus sometime after appearing at the premiere of Dune, and a video of the message has since been shared numerous times on Tiktok by fan accounts. This means that Momoa's current work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have been halted, putting the pressure on an already tight shooting schedule for the comic book sequel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Digital Trends

Harry Potter stars will reunite for Return To Hogwarts special on HBO Max

It may be a quiet Christmas at Hogwarts, but HBO Max is ringing in the new year with a Harry Potter celebration. On New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, HBO Max will premiere a reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. As the title suggests, it’s a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the very first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. All three of the main stars, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Emma Watson (Hermione), will join director Chris Columbus for “an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations.”
MOVIES
New York Post

‘Harry Potter’ actress says she ‘owes everything’ to J.K. Rowling

Actress Afshan Azad has thanked J.K. Rowling in a tweet marking the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” movie. Azad, 33, played Padma Patil in the final five films in the fantasy franchise, winning a legion of fans across the globe. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to mark...
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Bart: Critics Heap Honors On ‘70s Movies, Celebrating Moment When Filmmakers Were Hot & Studios Were Broke

They were “memorable” or “unforgettable” or even “life-changing.” Each week it seems a ‘70s movie is singled out for special honors by cultural historians or critics desperate to avoid reviewing a new film. This week TCM faithfully focuses its 50th anniversary spotlight on The French Connection, replete with interviews and re-screenings. While the criteria for some of the “50th” celebrations might be open to question, this one seems well deserved. Billy Friedkin’s movie clearly had an important impact on the film culture, also brilliantly re-inventing the concept of the car chase. Equally important, it inadvertently was responsible for the creation of an...
MOVIES
CBS Boston

New Trailer Released For Boston-Filmed Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Tales From The Box Office: How Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone Conjured A Massive Franchise

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.) There are several truly massive cornerstone franchises in the pop culture landscape. I'm not talking about the likes of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" or "Rambo," which have certainly cemented themselves as enduring. I'm talking about the once-every-few-generations, lightning-in-a-bottle type franchises. There exists perhaps only a handful, such as "Star Wars," "Batman," and now the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the most recent addition to this canon is "Harry...
MOVIES
Variety

Secuoya Studios, Dopamine Team on Sci-Fi Kids Show ‘Camp Newton’ for Disney Channel

Spain’s Secuoya Studios and Mexico’s Dopamine, two of the most ambitious TV production outfits in their respective regions, are teaming to co-produce “Camp Newton,” a new kids sci-fi adventure series for the Disney Channel, which will exclusively air the series in 2022. Based on an original idea from on-the-rise writing duo Jésica Aran and Juan Lombardi (“Millenials,” “Pájaros Negros”), the series unspools at a summer science camp for kids. On their first day back at camp after a long school year, a group of four friends skip their curfew and, while outside their bunks, witness the crash of a flying saucer....
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Director Chris Columbus Reflects on Original Film's 20th Anniversary

The Harry Potter book series started enchanting young readers in the late '90s, making it a beloved series among fantasy fans, though it wasn't until 2001 that the Wizarding World really took the world of pop culture by storm, thanks to the feature-film adaptation of the debut book. Released in the U.S. as Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone, that first film was directed by Chris Columbus, establishing the tone and mythology of the franchise going forward, as well as enlisting young actors who would bring these characters to life in seven subsequent films over the next decade. Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone celebrates its 20th anniversary on November 16th.
MOVIES

