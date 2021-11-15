The Harder They Fall Ending Explained: A Parable About Cycles Of Violence

Earth has a new team of protectors -- in fact, they've been here all along. Chloé Zhao's "Eternals" introduces a family of superheroes who were sent to Earth 7000 years ago to protect humans from rampaging creatures called Deviants. When the last of the Deviants were seemingly defeated in 1521 Ad, the Eternals went their separate ways and tried their best to build lives for themselves as they waited for their next mission. However, the ending of "Eternals" forces them to choose between the will of their Celestial deity, Arishem, and the lives of everyone on Earth.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO