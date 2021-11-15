ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Harder They Fall Ending Explained: A Parable About Cycles Of Violence

By Danielle Ryan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeymes Samuel's "The Harder They Fall" debuted on Netflix, and the blaxploitation spaghetti Western is a colorful, brilliantly-acted blast. There's quite a bit going on, though,...

Is 'The Harder They Fall' Based on a True Story?

The past ten years have introduced many new western classics that stand alongside the all-time greats, such as The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Django Unchained, The Revenant, and Hostiles. Netflix’s latest big-budget western The Harder They Fall debuted Wednesday, and the exciting action thriller is already establishing itself as a future generational favorite.
6 Facts About The Harder They Fall's Danielle Deadwyler That Prove She Has the Range

Fans of Netflix's The Harder They Fall can't stop talking about Danielle Deadwyler's flawless portrayal of Stagecoach Mary's badass bouncer, Cuffee. Thanks to her show-stopping performance in the revisionist Western film, we're seeing a lot more of Danielle these days, but she's been perfecting her craft for over a decade now. From her antagonist character Quita on Tyler Perry's primetime soap opera The Haves and Have Nots to her comedic chops in FX's Atlanta, it's clear that Danielle has the range and then some. Keep reading for some fun facts about the 39-year-old actress ahead.
The Harder They Fall Review – A Fun But Disposable Western

The Harder They Fall is a fun but easily forgettable western packed with huge stars like Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and LaKeith Stanfield. The Harder They Fall is the debut film of Jaymes Samuel widely known as The Bullitts. It is an acceptable debut film. But Samuel can and should change and learn many things if he wants to continue making films.
'The Harder They Fall' is a fun romp in the Wild West

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the latest modern take on the movie western, with nods to real-life Black cowboys and cowgirls. In it, an outlaw and his gang seek revenge for a horrific crime committed many years ago. Gunfights and showdowns ensue, of course. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Idris Elba, and LaKeith Stanfield. Does this revisionist tale live up to the incredible talent involved?
Netflix’s The Harder They Fall: What Fans Are Saying About The Idris Elba Movie

Western movies aren’t nearly as common as they were in decades past, and the few offerings from that genre that trickle in nowadays oftentimes have a steeper hill to climb to impress audiences. Netflix has dabbled with Westerns a few times in recent years, and the streaming service’s latest movie on that front is The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, among others. Following a limited theatrical release in late October, The Harder They Fall premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, November 3, right before Marvel’s Eternals dropped in theaters.
Eternals Ending Explained: The Truth About Celestials Emerges

Earth has a new team of protectors -- in fact, they've been here all along. Chloé Zhao's "Eternals" introduces a family of superheroes who were sent to Earth 7000 years ago to protect humans from rampaging creatures called Deviants. When the last of the Deviants were seemingly defeated in 1521 Ad, the Eternals went their separate ways and tried their best to build lives for themselves as they waited for their next mission. However, the ending of "Eternals" forces them to choose between the will of their Celestial deity, Arishem, and the lives of everyone on Earth.
Stellar cast elevates ‘The Harder They Fall’

Aside from the 3-4 titles that compete for Oscars each year, there’s been a “same old, same old” feeling blanketing the recent crop of Netflix original movies. Largely consisting of forgettable stories with bland visual approaches, the Netflix original movies often look and feel the same, with many of them utilizing super crisp, high definition cinematography that emphasize “clarity” over artistry. Digital HD might look great for live sporting events, but for movies, it can sometimes make the action appear more artificial.
Action-packed ‘The Harder They Fall’ amazes in every way

Netflix has done it again with “The Harder They Fall,” an original Western that was executed perfectly with the ideal cast, dry humor and plenty of twists and action. A fictional story based on real people, the movie follows Nat Love (Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft County”) on his quest for revenge against the infamous Rufus Buck (Idris Elba, “Beasts of No Nation”). Love and his gang, who are known for pillaging and leaving no witnesses, eventually find their way to Buck as he is released from prison to end their mission once and for all, only for their plan to go awry.
Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall' Tells a Fake Story About Real Black Cowboys

Let Hollywood tell it, the Wild Wild West was really, really white, but Netflix’s new gun-slinging Western, The Harder The Fall, sets out to put an end to that centuries-old misconception by introducing viewers to some of the most well-known Black cowboys and outlaws in American history. Written and directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, the film pulls inspiration from real historical figures, ranging from Black pioneers such as Mary “Stagecoach Mary” Fields and Bass Reeves to infamous outlaws like Rufus Buck and Crawford “Cherokee Bill” Goldsby.
Eternals Ending Explained

Eternals not only introduced new heroes; it also paved the way for the future of the MCU. The Eternals have been bombed by reviews that even when it wasn’t released yet, it already faced criticisms for various reasons, may it be representation or any other explanation they may have. Still, it premiered on a high note, having a high audience rating, and even bagging the second biggest opening weekend box office in the pandemic era. Its ending is nothing like you could ever imagine.
'The Harder They Fall' Characters Are Based on These Very Real People

Stagecoach Mary is the nickname for Mary Fields, a woman born into slavery around 1832. She was able to experience newfound freedom for the first time in her life after the Civil War ended. She's remembered for being a quick shooter and the first Black woman to land a job as a mail carrier. Protecting mail from bandits was easy for her to do with her gun-handling prowess. Zazie Beetz is the actress behind the role.
Citizen Kane Ending Explained

While Orson Welles' Academy Award-winning film is, as of this writing, 80 years old, there may be a small contingent of /Film readers who have not seen "Citizen Kane" and may not yet know about its famous ending. So consider these opening sentences a Spoiler Warning for one of the highest-regarded and famous movies of all time.
“The Harder They Fall,” “Passing” and “Dune”

Movie reviews of “The Harder They Fall,” “Passing” and “Dune.”. I’ve been a fan of Westerns all my life, so if you tell me there’s a new Western out there, I’m bound to see it. “The Harder They Fall” is that rare Western driven by Black characters, in this case, characters who are based/inspired by real-life not-so-famous (and infamous) figures. And of course, like most American Westerns, any connection between historical fact and what you see on the screen is almost entirely coincidental. However, that doesn’t prevent them from being quite entertaining, all the same.
The forgotten Black cowboys of ‘The Harder They Fall’

Warning: This review contains spoilers. The existence of Black cowboys was a concept I honestly hadn’t given much thought until the release of the film “Concrete Cowboy.” It wasn’t that I was unaware of the brutal labor Black slaves were subject to, laboring as farmers or ranchers — I had simply settled with the thought that, regardless of the work done by slaves being the same as white frontier men, they couldn’t be cowboys. Black people weren’t cowboys. This was the narrative portrayed through decades of cinema, a narrative that Jeymes Samuel challenges in the film “The Harder They Fall.”
‘The Harder They Fall’ brings a new look to the old west

Usually when Hollywood tells stories of the west, the characters are really, really white. But the new Netflix Original “The Harder They Fall” throws away the centuries of misconceptions about the west, in favor of an exaggerated but refreshing take on cowboys of color. The movie, which features a full...
