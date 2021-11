Kim Cattrall will officially be joining Hilary Duff in the Hulu reboot of How I Met Your Mother, playing a future version of Duff’s character. Just like with the original How I Met Your Mother, the rebooted show will follow a group of friends as they try to navigate their complicated love lives. Hilary Duff is set to star as the main character Sophie, while Kim Cattrall will play the character in the future, explaining to her son “How I Met Your Father.” One of the major differences in the new series is that it takes place in modern times, amidst a wealth of social media and dating apps. Cattrall is, of course, best known for her role as Samantha Jones in the long-running Sex and the City series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO