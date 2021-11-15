ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathan Adelson 2nd Annual “Sweet Notes” Event

Nathan Adelson Hospice is the hospice of choice, employer of preference, training center of excellence and the community’s trusted partner for comprehensive end-of-life care. It is their vision that no one ends the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain. Nathan Adelson Hospice was founded 39 years ago...

pvtimes.com

14th annual Firehouse Fling event planned for Saturday

An all-day “Fling” is planned in Tecopa on Saturday. The 14th annual Firehouse Fling at the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort will help raise funds for the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District, Tecopa’s local volunteer fire and emergency management service organization. Many prizes, live entertainment and other fun will fill the day.
PAHRUMP, NV
whitehallledger.com

JVCF Announces Grant Recipients at "Short & Sweet" Event

SHORT & SWEET: Grant recipients from Jefferson Valley Community Foundation's grant event included, from left: Holly Harper of PU.L.S.E. ($5,000 for paramedic training), Mayor Mary Janacaro-Hensleigh of Town of Whitehall ($675 for shelving), Ron Hunt of Jefferson Valley Museum ($2,500 for carpeting), Stephen Antonioli of Friends of the Pool ($1,000 for pool grating), Glenna Waltee of the Whitehall Garden Club ($500 for Arbor Day), Colton Anderson of Gold Junction Presents ($1,000 for Children Summer Movies, Cara Sacry of the Whitehall Food Pantry ($5,780 for refrigeration system), Maxine Samuelson of Friends of the Library ($1,000 mystery grant) Konni Smith of the Whitehall Food Pantry, and Gary Redfern of the Whitehall VFW ($1,000 mystery grant).
WHITEHALL, MT
idahofallsmagazine.com

Senior Solutions to Host 2nd Annual Senior Parade

IDAHO FALLS - Senior Solutions recently announced the 2nd annual senior parade, “It’s a Wonderful Life” located throughout Idaho Falls. The parade will be held on December 4, 2021 beginning at 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. beginning at the Senior Solutions headquarters, located at 2296 N Yellowstone Hwy Ste 303. The...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
SignalsAZ

Prescott Emergency Responders Host 2nd Annual Courageous Kids Climbing Event

On November 7th, 2021 Prescott area Emergency responders from Prescott Fire Department, Prescott Police Department, and Life Line Ambulance partnered with Courageous Kids Climbing based out of Idaho and Gripstone Climbing located at 319 N. Lee Blvd in Prescott to give 17 special needs children the opportunity have a morning of rock climbing fun.
PRESCOTT, AZ
State
Nevada State
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
Emporia gazette.com

CrossWinds celebrates resilience during annual fundraising event

CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness focused on resilience and another year of serving the community during the annual Celebrate CrossWinds fundraising event Thursday morning. The event was held virtually due to COVID-19. CrossWinds is a private non-profit organization which offers behavioral health care to residents of Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Morris,...
LYON COUNTY, KS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SHARP Literacy celebrates 20th annual 'A Novel Event'

Green Bay Packers legend Jordy Nelson will be the featured speaker at SHARP Literacy’s annual "A Novel Event" on Monday, Nov. 15. Lynda Kohler, president and CEO of SHARP Literacy, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the big event. The event will celebrate the 20th annual Novel Event and MARK...
devinenews.com

2nd Annual Heart of a Mustang Toy Drive meeting location CHANGE!

The 2nd Annual Heart of a Mustang Toy Drive in memory of Trudy Smith will take place this coming Christmas, as community members and area businesses will combine to make Christmas possible for 75-100 Natalia students. Last year, over 75 students received a special Christmas during an awesome first ever event at La Pasadita in Natalia.
NATALIA, TX
Boston

Boston Children’s Hospital holds 2nd virtual annual toy drive program

“We just want the donors to know how grateful we are; it means so much to us because it means so much to families and patients.”. For the second time, Boston Children’s Hospital is hosting their toy drive program virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital announced Oct. 18. The toy drive was switched to a virtual format last year after the pandemic broke out and visitors were not allowed into the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
KFVS12

2nd Annual Spirit of Democracy event benefits Stars and Stripes Museum

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the 2nd Annual Spirit of Democracy Benefit Dinner and Silent Auction today. The event was held at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau where they also had more than 40 vendors on hand to sell items for gifts for the holidays, birthdays or for any occasion.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
bridgervalleypioneer.com

2nd Annual Halloween & Harvest Craft & Psychic Fair

LYMAN — The 2nd Annual Halloween & Harvest Craft & Psychic Fair took place Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Heritage Barn in Lyman. "There was an amazing turnout. We have a wonderful community, " event organizer Kaitlin Ciminelli said. "Thanks for another wonderful year, everyone. It was a great success again…There's a lot of amazing talent hiding in our little Valley."
LYMAN, WY
Monroe Local News

MFD recognized by Red Cross in 2nd Annual Heroes Golf Classic

Smoke alarms save lives. The City of Monroe Fire Department was recognized by the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia at the 2nd Annual Heroes Golf Classic at Chateau Elan held Friday, October 29, 2021 with the Sound the Alarm: Save a Life award for 14 lives saved as a result of a smoke alarm installed through the partnership formed between the department and the American Red Cross.
MONROE, GA
wjhl.com

5th Annual Vets & Pets Adoption Event

Vets & Pets organizer Carolyn Kestner, gives us all the details on this Saturday 5th Annual Vets & Pets Adoption Event taking place at multiple animal shelters all across the Appalachian Highlands!. For more information call (423) 408-3717.
PETS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Veterans honored during the return of annual event at RIT

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Veterans were honored for their service on Thursday at RIT with the return of its annual Veterans Day breakfast. The event didn't happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's theme was “We are safe and secure because of you.”. Service members were honored with...
HENRIETTA, NY
nny360.com

Many support annual Back the Pack event

On Nov. 6, Back the Pack held its 11th annual Back the Pack Italian American Club Spaghetti Dinner. Our annual dinner was again this year an overwhelming success thanks to the Italian American Club and all of our wonderful citizens of Massena. Thanks to our supporters, we were able to sell more than 300 dinners.
LIFESTYLE
WJHG-TV

14th Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down Event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the past 14 years, CareerSource Gulf Coast has banded together with organizations to help homeless veterans across Bay County. One of their biggest events is the Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down. “This event is to bring homeless Veterans and more than 30 agencies together to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJON

Cold Spring Hosting 2nd Annual Holiday Lights Tour

'Tis the season! Is there anything more fun during the holidays in Minnesota than touring the beautiful Christmas lights? No, I didn't think so either. Touring different light displays with a cup of hot cocoa and Christmas cookies is definitely one of my favorite childhood memories. Cold Spring Area Chamber...
COLD SPRING, MN

