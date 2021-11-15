Nathan Adelson 2nd Annual “Sweet Notes” Event

SHORT & SWEET: Grant recipients from Jefferson Valley Community Foundation's grant event included, from left: Holly Harper of PU.L.S.E. ($5,000 for paramedic training), Mayor Mary Janacaro-Hensleigh of Town of Whitehall ($675 for shelving), Ron Hunt of Jefferson Valley Museum ($2,500 for carpeting), Stephen Antonioli of Friends of the Pool ($1,000 for pool grating), Glenna Waltee of the Whitehall Garden Club ($500 for Arbor Day), Colton Anderson of Gold Junction Presents ($1,000 for Children Summer Movies, Cara Sacry of the Whitehall Food Pantry ($5,780 for refrigeration system), Maxine Samuelson of Friends of the Library ($1,000 mystery grant) Konni Smith of the Whitehall Food Pantry, and Gary Redfern of the Whitehall VFW ($1,000 mystery grant).
